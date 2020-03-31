e-paper
Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha’s obstacle course for daughter goes viral

Viren Rasquinha’s video has prompted others to make similar obstacle courses at their homes.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:24 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Keeping the little one busy with a home obstacle course,” Viren Rasquinha tweeted.
“Keeping the little one busy with a home obstacle course,” Viren Rasquinha tweeted. (Twitter/virenrasquinha)
         

With schools closed, many parents are having a tough time keeping kids busy and entertained when study time is over. A lot of parents are increasingly looking for neat ways to keep children occupied in ways that don’t involve a phone, video game or other such devices. So what can parents try? Well an obstacle course around the house using stuff at home can be a good idea. In fact, one created by former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha for his daughter has even gone all kinds of viral.

“Keeping the little one busy with a home obstacle course,” Rasquinha tweeted with a video of the one he built for his daughter.

The clip shows the little girl going through the course which was spread across various rooms. It involved dribbling a basket ball, riding a stationary cycle and twirling a hoola hoop among other things.

Watch the video below:

Posted on March 29, the video has collected over 14,600 likes and more than 2,200 retweets - and counting. Several people have posted various comments on the post. While many are impressed, some wrote about trying one at their homes as well.

“Awesome ... going to copy this idea with my 6yo at home today!” wrote a Twitter user. He later shared a video of the one he created at home.

“What a fab way of keeping the child busy and fit. And, of course, all that spent energy... a bonus,” wrote a Twitter user. “Super cool. Future athlete in the making,” posted another. “Amazing idea, loved her focus and agility,” commented a third. “Commendable. My TV bill will be less now,” says a fourth giving yet another reason why this would be a great idea.

What do you think of such an obstacle course? Would you like to try one at home?

