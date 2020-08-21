e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / From Delhi to London by bus? Travel company announces trip for 2021. There’s more to this epic journey

From Delhi to London by bus? Travel company announces trip for 2021. There’s more to this epic journey

Taking to Instagram, the travel company announced the “most epic bus journey in the world”.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The travel company took to Instagram to share details about the “epic bus journey.”
The travel company took to Instagram to share details about the “epic bus journey.” (Instagram/@adventuresoverland)
         

If the headline has tickled the travel bug in you and your head is filled with questions like “how” and “when”, then you’re not alone. A company organising this tour, shared a post about the trip on Instagram. Since then, the comments section of the post is filled with curious questions from travel lovers – and reactions from people gasping in wonder.

Taking to Instagram on August 15, Adventures Overland announced the “most epic bus journey in the world” which is set to go on the road in 2021. Named “Bus to London”, the post details that it’s the “first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi, India and London, United Kingdom.” The post further adds that as a part of the tour, people will travel through “18 countries, covering 20,000 km in 70 days.”

According to the company’s official website, the trip will start from India and end in the United Kingdom. In between, travellers will visit countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and France.

Take a look at the post which has now piqued people’s interest:

View this post on Instagram

As India revels in the celebration of its 74th year of Independence, we at Adventures Overland are thrilled to announce the longest and the most epic bus journey in the world, ‘𝗕𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻’. The first-ever hop-on/hop-off bus service between Delhi, India and London, United Kingdom as part of which you will be travelling through 18 countries, covering 20,000 km in 70 days. For details, visit our website www.bustolondon.in. The journey begins in May 2021. #happyindependenceday #india #independenceday #bustolondon #indiatolondon #delhitolondon #busjourney #adventuresoverland #modi #incredibleindia #indiatourism #lonelyplanet #condenast #tourism #government #instagoverment #NGTIndia #natgeotravellerindia #travelwithao #roadtrip

A post shared by Adventures Overland (@adventuresoverland) on

Since being shared, people have dropped various kinds of reactions with many expressing how they wish to go on this trip and cannot wait for 2021 to come.

“I’m amazingly thrilled,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wish I could hop in right now,” expressed another. “Good idea,” praised a third. “Already started dreaming about the journey,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about the tour? Would you be willing to hop on?

tags
top news
In Uttar Pradesh, doctors grapple with triple challenge in war against Covid
In Uttar Pradesh, doctors grapple with triple challenge in war against Covid
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh to be held on Sept 11
Election for Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Amar Singh to be held on Sept 11
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions actor’s staff in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions actor’s staff in Mumbai
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In