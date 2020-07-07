Gibbon teases tiger cubs in the swiftest way, leaves cubs as well as netizens in awe. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 10:05 IST

There is a reason why any mischiefs done by kids are considered as monkey business. If you’re still confused about the metaphor, a clip of a gibbon literally pulling the leg and pulling a prank on two tiger cubs will clear out your questions. Though an old video, the hilarious episode resurfaced on Twitter after being shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

The clip starts with the playful gibbon trying out some fine examples of gymnastics on a branch as the two awe-struck tiger cubs look at it. A few moments into the video the gibbon tries to touch one cub and runs away swiftly just like the game of tag. The tiger cub runs behind the naughty ape trying to catch it but the gibbon pulls the tail of one cub climbs up a tree and far away from their reach.

The clip ends with the two cubs looking at the gibbon, probably waiting to complain about the pranks to their mother.

“If you haven’t seen this- hilarious way in which Gibbon teases the tiger. Gibbons are smaller apes famous for their swift & graceful way of swinging through the trees by their long arms. Here it demonstrates what it means to be so swift,” says the caption

Take a look at the gibbon’s khatron ke khiladi antics:

If you haven’t seen this- hilarious way in which Gibbon teases the tiger cubs😊



Gibbons are smaller apes famous for their swift & graceful way of swinging through the trees by their long arms. Here it demonstrates what it means to be so swift...



In India, seen only in Assam. pic.twitter.com/BJ3dMOTrvu — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 5, 2020

Posted on July 5, the clip has garnered over 8,500 views and tons of amused reactions from netizens. While some pointed out the naughty nature of the gibbon, others were simply mesmerized with such a sweet happening in a natural habitat.

“Though the Gibbon has made the two cubs fight amongst themselves briefly, as one seems to think other is taunting it. This Gibbon is too playful and daring too,” points out a Twitter user. “The Gibbon is into extreme sports,” jokes another.

“Playing with fire, are we? Or building up a wild friendship?” writes a third. “Just wait till my mom comes,” comments a fourth trying to voice the thoughts of the tiger cubs.

What are your thoughts on this naughty gibbon and the tiger cubs?