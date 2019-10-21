Go vegan or eat your pet, TV show ‘Meat the Family’ challenges people

it-s-viral

Can you eat your pet? The answer would be no for most of the folks but when it comes to eating meat, our taste buds become hyperactive!

Taking the same into consideration with a motive to shed light on the environmental impact of consuming meat, a British TV show ‘Meat the Family’ is challenging people to turn vegan.

The ‘experimental documentary’ as it is described, explores ‘what happens when your dinner comes to stay.’ Following four non-vegetarian families, the show will see them welcoming “the animal they most frequently serve for dinner into their homes,” according to show distributor Red Arrow Studios, as cited by 7 News.

The pet can range from being a chicken to a sheep, depending on what the family usually likes it on its plate.

Moreover, “they treat the new arrival like a beloved pet - taking it for walks and playing with it - in a bid to understand its intellectual and emotional capacity,” in a bid to understand of their pet is worth eating.

Families in this experiment will live with the farm animals for three weeks before facing an ultimatum of either turning vegan and send the animal to a sanctuary, or butcher and savour their newest family member!

Even more, they will also get hands-on learning about farming and production and the impact of meat consumption on the environment.

“Could you go back to meat once you’ve put a name and a face to a meal?” the show asks its viewers. The makers of this eccentric documentary tout it to be a “life-changing, emotional experiment”.

Meat-consumption is on a rise, thus affecting our environment as made evident by a 2019 United Nations report, cited the CBS News.

It stated that agriculture, forestry and other land uses produce nearly half of the world’s methane emissions -- a greenhouse gas that also comes from cows.

A plant-based diet can benefit as it conserves the land which would be used in grazing animals otherwise. The show, as reported, is set to air in 2020.

