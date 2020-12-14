#GoogleDown trends as Google and YouTube crash, memes flood the Internet
From googling the Google crash to imagining life without it, here are some memes that may tickle your funny-bone.it-s-viral Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 18:54 IST
Do you remember the last time you wanted to know about a specific incident or person and looked it up in an Encyclopaedia? Or do you remember opening an Atlas to locate a place? Well, that’s how life was before Google came into our lives. And people were reminded of those times when earlier today the popular search engine, along with its sister apps, experienced a crash giving netizens a taste of those old school days. People didn’t waste much time coming up with some hilarious memes to describe the situation which led to the hashtag #GoogleDown on Twitter’s trending list.
From googling the Google crash to imagining life without it, here are some memes that may tickle your funny-bone:
Is Google down? Wait let me just Google it… Oh!Oh! So it’s not the Wi-Fi
The panic at the Google office right now
Once upon a time….
A moment of silence for all netizens
Did you relate to any of these memes?