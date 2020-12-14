#GoogleDown trends as Google and YouTube crash, memes flood the Internet

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 18:54 IST

Do you remember the last time you wanted to know about a specific incident or person and looked it up in an Encyclopaedia? Or do you remember opening an Atlas to locate a place? Well, that’s how life was before Google came into our lives. And people were reminded of those times when earlier today the popular search engine, along with its sister apps, experienced a crash giving netizens a taste of those old school days. People didn’t waste much time coming up with some hilarious memes to describe the situation which led to the hashtag #GoogleDown on Twitter’s trending list.

From googling the Google crash to imagining life without it, here are some memes that may tickle your funny-bone:

Is Google down? Wait let me just Google it… Oh!

Everyone coming on twitter to see if it's just me or the entire world facing the problem with gmail and gmeet.#googledown pic.twitter.com/8iIQowQadd — ｇｕｌｚａａｒ™🏹 (@thegulzaar) December 14, 2020

Oh! So it’s not the Wi-Fi

The panic at the Google office right now

Once upon a time….

An illustration of what life without google feels in 2020 ༎ຶ‿༎ຶ#googledown pic.twitter.com/0A9LKlJyr7 — Kshitij (@Kshitij203) December 14, 2020

A moment of silence for all netizens

Did you relate to any of these memes?