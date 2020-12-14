e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / #GoogleDown trends as Google and YouTube crash, memes flood the Internet

#GoogleDown trends as Google and YouTube crash, memes flood the Internet

From googling the Google crash to imagining life without it, here are some memes that may tickle your funny-bone.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 18:54 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People didn’t waste much time coming up with some hilarious memes.
People didn’t waste much time coming up with some hilarious memes.(Twitter)
         

Do you remember the last time you wanted to know about a specific incident or person and looked it up in an Encyclopaedia? Or do you remember opening an Atlas to locate a place? Well, that’s how life was before Google came into our lives. And people were reminded of those times when earlier today the popular search engine, along with its sister apps, experienced a crash giving netizens a taste of those old school days. People didn’t waste much time coming up with some hilarious memes to describe the situation which led to the hashtag #GoogleDown on Twitter’s trending list.

From googling the Google crash to imagining life without it, here are some memes that may tickle your funny-bone:

Is Google down? Wait let me just Google it… Oh!

Oh! So it’s not the Wi-Fi

The panic at the Google office right now

Once upon a time….

A moment of silence for all netizens

Did you relate to any of these memes?

tags
top news
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
Google, YouTube and Gmail back after massive worldwide outage
Google, YouTube and Gmail back after massive worldwide outage
Statements by BJP leaders on farmers’ protest ‘most unfortunate’, says Ashok Gehlot
Statements by BJP leaders on farmers’ protest ‘most unfortunate’, says Ashok Gehlot
‘Sitting in biting cold’: Kejriwal backs farmers at hunger strike
‘Sitting in biting cold’: Kejriwal backs farmers at hunger strike
‘Pure propaganda’: German scientist rebuts Chinese media on Covid origin
‘Pure propaganda’: German scientist rebuts Chinese media on Covid origin
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In