Hallelujah! Porta potties mix elements of light and music to ‘sing’ carols

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 08:46 IST

The year 2020 has been filled with surprising happenings and unprecedented events, some more grave than others. However, if you thought that you’d seen it all, then think again. Here is a video which may leave flabbergasted.

Posted on the Facebook page of an American portable toilet company, this recording is almost one minute and thirty seconds long. “HALLELUJAH, the end of 2020 is finally here! Fusing together the elements of lights, music, and porta-potties, the #JingleJohns have officially set a World Record for the most animated faces on a single holiday light display. From our loo to yours, Merry Christmas!” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The recording shows a light and sound show done completely with porta-potties. Faces, created using light-effects, come up on the portable toilets while music plays. The lights flash following the beats, making a must-watch video. Check it out here:

Since being shared on Facebook, this post has accumulated over 500 shares and nearly 300 reactions from netizens.

Here is what people had to say about the share. One person said, “ABSOLUTELY AWESOME!! Great work and way to get people in the spirit. LOVE IT”.

Another individual wrote, “That was great”. “Awesome! Great job, everyone!” read one comment under the post.

However, the Guinness World Records do not monitor records involving animated faces on light displays, reports UPI.com. So whilst this recording maybe super cheerful to watch, it has not won any official Guinness World Records titles.

What are your thoughts on this share?