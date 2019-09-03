He secretly proposed to his girlfriend for over a month. She had no idea

it-s-viral

If you’re bored with the regular down-on-one-knee, will-you-marry-me style proposals and are looking for something hat-ke to pop the question, this man’s idea may excite you. His idea is winning over social media and has inspired many already.

Facebook user Edi Okoro considers himself a spontaneous person and wanted his proposal to be just that - not planned. He had a ring ready for his girlfriend Cally Read but didn’t quite get the right moment to pop the question on more than a few occasions.

“All these missed opportunities mixed in with the thought - Cally doesn’t know I have the ring! I should just start documenting these moments,” he says on Facebook. So, that’s what he did.

Edi began taking pictures and videos of Cally with the ring next to her - while they were at the grocery store, while chilling at a beach, while they sat together at home and many more such times. He even placed the ring in her hand as she slept and clicked a picture.

“The idea was to take as many photos, in more daring scenarios, until I found the perfect moment to propose, or until I got caught, at which point I would propose,’ he says on Facebook, adding that Cally had no idea what was happening.

The result is this wonderful gallery of almost-proposals. Take a look:

Shared on August 26, Edi’s post has collected over 75,000 reactions and more than 57,000 shares - and still counting. People are thoroughly impressed with this proposal.

“This is really mind blowing,” says a Facebook user. “So romantic and funny at the same time,” says another. “Wow, that’s fantastic. What beautiful memories to have,” says a third.

In case you’re wondering how he finally proposed and if she said yes, Edi shared another post. Spoiler alert, she said yes.

What do you think of this proposal?

