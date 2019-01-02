Heartwarming video of cat giving dog bestie a hug goes viral

It’s a common belief that dogs and cats don’t usually get along. Put a dog and a cat in the same room and you can see just how angry one can make the other. But allow this dog-cat duo to change that opinion just a little. A video that’s gone crazy viral on Twitter shows a heartwarming moment between a pet cat and dog. Along with collecting ‘awws’, the clip has received over 13 million views on the micro-blogging site.

The video has been shared by Twitter user Jordan Ireland. The hardly six-seconds-long video shows Ireland’s pet dog Maggi and pet cat Pumpkin showering love on each other. The clip shows Maggi gently petting Pumpkin’s back. Pumpkin is then seen reciprocating the affection by giving Maggi a hug.

“Did my dog just pet my cat?? And did my cat just hug my dog??” Ireland posted on Twitter along with the video.

Did my dog just pet my cat?? And did my cat just hug my dog?? pic.twitter.com/PuNWB1Ggzw — Jordan Ireland (@jor_nicole4) December 28, 2018

Since being shared on December 29, the tweet has collected over 1.2 million ‘likes’ and more than 3.6 lakh retweets - and still counting.

“Now that’s the kind of love I wanna start my 2019 out with,” says one Twitter user. “This post and subsequent thread made my whole week,” says another.

Here’s how other’s have reacted:

Many also shared pictures of their dogs and cats who are also friends.

I have feline and doggie lovers too 🥰 pic.twitter.com/0Tx1ypXaxO — Amanda Coughlan (@coughlan_amanda) December 31, 2018

What do you think about these furry friends?

