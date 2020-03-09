Holi 2020: Kabir Singh memes and other hilarious tweets on the festival of colours

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 23:30 IST

Highlights Holi 2020 is just a few hours away

Many are dropping Kabir Singh related memes and they’re hilarious

Some people have come up with other memes too

Holi is just a few hours away. While most are equipped with phickari and pani ke gubbare, some are keener on finding ways to stay indoors and avoid getting drenched in colours. That’s probably why so many are tweeting memes related to the 2019 film Kabir Singh - if you’ve seen the movie, you know what we’re talking about.

Kabir Singh-related memes are inspired by a particular scene of the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer film. Kapoor, who plays the role of Kabir Singh, comes to know some students have put colours on Preeti (Kiara Advani’s character) during a Holi sequence in the film. His reaction, especially his dialogue, “Kisne touch kiya usko?” has now prompted these tweets. Twitter seems fairly certain there’s at least one person who won’t have colour thrown on them this year.

Take a look at what people shared:

The Only Person Who is Safe in Holi#KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/00GQpMn5nE — Hemant (@memes_4_lyf) March 9, 2020

While these tweets are Kabir Singh related, there are many others circulating on Twitter. People have showcased their creativity and come up with several funny posts.

When you’re confused about your Holi attire…

#BehenKuchBhiPehen



Sis : I don't have enough clothes for holi



Me : pic.twitter.com/FyYGQAzCpl — Memes wale chacha (@R_ch_2003) March 8, 2020

What happens when you try to taste the food mom made for Holi:

"on holi , when i spoil my mother's hand made ghujia"

mom be like :- pic.twitter.com/uCg1xdI77k — dark_meme_factory (@Hilarious_ladka) March 9, 2020

How to avoid your colour-loving friends?

Me trying to avoid eye contact with my friends On #HOLI pic.twitter.com/PugLZwBQRE — Meme Wale Bhaiya (@memesamrajya) March 8, 2020

When you decide not to play Holi and then this happens:

Me to my friends : bhai hmari holi nahi hai plz colour mt lgana

Friends : bhai sirf tika lgayenge

(A few moments later) pic.twitter.com/YQ4jUj0wE7 — Ashh memes🇮🇳 (@Ashmemes1) March 7, 2020

The planning:

*During HOLI*



Friend - Bro apun 1 jeb mein pakka colour rakhenge aur dusre mein Gulal.... Gulal dikhake sabko pakka colour laga denge



Me : pic.twitter.com/hQ9hpjSVhy — Swadeshi Memes (@swadeshi_memes_) March 8, 2020

What would a man’s T-shirt say if it could speak?

Boys t-shirt during holi pic.twitter.com/92fGMp7xEZ — Indorama Colony 2 memes (@indoramacolony2) March 9, 2020

Do you have a Kabir-Singh inspired Holi meme?