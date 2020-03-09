e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Holi 2020: Kabir Singh memes and other hilarious tweets on the festival of colours

Holi 2020: Kabir Singh memes and other hilarious tweets on the festival of colours

Holi 2020: Many are tweeting memes inspired by a particular scene from 2019 film Kabir Singh.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 09, 2020 23:30 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Holi 2020 memes have left people in splits.
Holi 2020 memes have left people in splits. (Twitter/Hemant)
         
Highlights
  • Holi 2020 is just a few hours away
  • Many are dropping Kabir Singh related memes and they’re hilarious
  • Some people have come up with other memes too

Holi is just a few hours away. While most are equipped with phickari and pani ke gubbare, some are keener on finding ways to stay indoors and avoid getting drenched in colours. That’s probably why so many are tweeting memes related to the 2019 film Kabir Singh - if you’ve seen the movie, you know what we’re talking about.

Kabir Singh-related memes are inspired by a particular scene of the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer film. Kapoor, who plays the role of Kabir Singh, comes to know some students have put colours on Preeti (Kiara Advani’s character) during a Holi sequence in the film. His reaction, especially his dialogue, “Kisne touch kiya usko?” has now prompted these tweets. Twitter seems fairly certain there’s at least one person who won’t have colour thrown on them this year.

Take a look at what people shared:

While these tweets are Kabir Singh related, there are many others circulating on Twitter. People have showcased their creativity and come up with several funny posts.

When you’re confused about your Holi attire…

What happens when you try to taste the food mom made for Holi:

How to avoid your colour-loving friends?

When you decide not to play Holi and then this happens:

The planning:

What would a man’s T-shirt say if it could speak?

Do you have a Kabir-Singh inspired Holi meme?

