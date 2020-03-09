Holi 2020: Kabir Singh memes and other hilarious tweets on the festival of colours
Holi 2020: Many are tweeting memes inspired by a particular scene from 2019 film Kabir Singh.it-s-viral Updated: Mar 09, 2020 23:30 IST
Holi is just a few hours away. While most are equipped with phickari and pani ke gubbare, some are keener on finding ways to stay indoors and avoid getting drenched in colours. That’s probably why so many are tweeting memes related to the 2019 film Kabir Singh - if you’ve seen the movie, you know what we’re talking about.
Kabir Singh-related memes are inspired by a particular scene of the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer film. Kapoor, who plays the role of Kabir Singh, comes to know some students have put colours on Preeti (Kiara Advani’s character) during a Holi sequence in the film. His reaction, especially his dialogue, “Kisne touch kiya usko?” has now prompted these tweets. Twitter seems fairly certain there’s at least one person who won’t have colour thrown on them this year.
Take a look at what people shared:
The Only Person Who is Safe in Holi#KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/00GQpMn5nE— Hemant (@memes_4_lyf) March 9, 2020
Koe Preeti Ko Rang Nahi Lagayega 😠😠#Holi #Holi2020 #kabirsingh pic.twitter.com/BOaTMrrPwk— cOnFuSeD_PaHaDi🔥 (@pahadi_memes) March 9, 2020
Only girl 👧 jisko iss holi mai koi rang— Nimesh 🌹 (@esh_ani_) March 7, 2020
🎨 nhi marega 😂 #kabirsinghmeme #esh_ani_ #Memes pic.twitter.com/FSHyYH7cfs
While these tweets are Kabir Singh related, there are many others circulating on Twitter. People have showcased their creativity and come up with several funny posts.
When you’re confused about your Holi attire…
#BehenKuchBhiPehen— Memes wale chacha (@R_ch_2003) March 8, 2020
Sis : I don't have enough clothes for holi
Me : pic.twitter.com/FyYGQAzCpl
What happens when you try to taste the food mom made for Holi:
"on holi , when i spoil my mother's hand made ghujia"— dark_meme_factory (@Hilarious_ladka) March 9, 2020
mom be like :- pic.twitter.com/uCg1xdI77k
How to avoid your colour-loving friends?
Me trying to avoid eye contact with my friends On #HOLI pic.twitter.com/PugLZwBQRE— Meme Wale Bhaiya (@memesamrajya) March 8, 2020
When you decide not to play Holi and then this happens:
Me to my friends : bhai hmari holi nahi hai plz colour mt lgana— Ashh memes🇮🇳 (@Ashmemes1) March 7, 2020
Friends : bhai sirf tika lgayenge
(A few moments later) pic.twitter.com/YQ4jUj0wE7
The planning:
*During HOLI*— Swadeshi Memes (@swadeshi_memes_) March 8, 2020
Friend - Bro apun 1 jeb mein pakka colour rakhenge aur dusre mein Gulal.... Gulal dikhake sabko pakka colour laga denge
Me : pic.twitter.com/hQ9hpjSVhy
What would a man’s T-shirt say if it could speak?
.
.
.
.
Boys t-shirt during holi pic.twitter.com/92fGMp7xEZ
.
.
.
Boys t-shirt during holi pic.twitter.com/92fGMp7xEZ
Do you have a Kabir-Singh inspired Holi meme?