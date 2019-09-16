e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 16, 2019

House collapses within seconds in UP’s Ballia due to rain, moment caught on camera

The video shows the house standing one moment and turning into dust only seconds later.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The house reportedly collapsed due to heavy and continuous rainfall in the area.
The house reportedly collapsed due to heavy and continuous rainfall in the area.(Twitter/ANI)
         

An intense video of a house collapsing within seconds has been caught on camera. The dramatic moment was recorded in Keharpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Balia. The house reportedly collapsed due to heavy and continuous rainfall in the area.

The video, tweeted by news agency ANI, shows the house standing one moment and turning into dust only seconds later. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The house is reportedly situated near river Ganga and the rising water level of the river has posed as an issue in the area.

Low-lying areas near Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj have been flooded as well following incessant rain. Residents in the area have been forced to wade through knee-deep water in order to reach from one place to another in the flood-affected region. Over 200 people were moved into relief camps near Ganganagar village after water burst into a few villages.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 13:24 IST

tags
trending topics
Yogi AdityanathUddhav ThackerayDream Girl box office collectionMotorola TV LaunchShakuntala Devi First LookBigg Boss 13Xiaomi Mi Band 4OnePlus TVThe Sky Is Pink ReviewsVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAyodhya CaseWorld Ozone DayMoto E6s
Top News
latest news
don't miss