House collapses within seconds in UP’s Ballia due to rain, moment caught on camera

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:41 IST

An intense video of a house collapsing within seconds has been caught on camera. The dramatic moment was recorded in Keharpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Balia. The house reportedly collapsed due to heavy and continuous rainfall in the area.

The video, tweeted by news agency ANI, shows the house standing one moment and turning into dust only seconds later. No casualties were reported in the incident.

#WATCH Ballia: A house in Keharpur village of Bairia Tehsil, situated near river Ganga, collapses following heavy and incessant rainfall; no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/IF6W1hhMGE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2019

The house is reportedly situated near river Ganga and the rising water level of the river has posed as an issue in the area.

Low-lying areas near Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj have been flooded as well following incessant rain. Residents in the area have been forced to wade through knee-deep water in order to reach from one place to another in the flood-affected region. Over 200 people were moved into relief camps near Ganganagar village after water burst into a few villages.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 13:24 IST