How UP Police rushed to help a woman after a distress tweet

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 19:41 IST

UP Police is winning tremendous praise after their quick response to a woman’s distress tweet to the handle on Twitter. “Dear @uppolice I’m travelling in UPSR bus and some guys sitting next to me harassing me and asking for my number,” Twitter user @caustic_kanya tweeted earlier today, requesting immediate help. Not only did UP Police respond to her tweet, they rushed to her aid and later even praised her for courage and presence of mind.

In her tweet asking for help, Twitter user @caustic_kanya shared her bus and seat details.

Dear @uppolice I'm travelling in UPSR bus and some guys sitting next to me harassing me and asking for my number . Plz plz plz help me I'm very scared right now 🙏 This is my ticket and bus no. pic.twitter.com/dQURpA15yp — Ciggy 🚬 (@caustic_kanya) February 24, 2020

Call 112, the emergency management system in Uttar Pradesh and the UP Police twitter handles promptly responded to her tweet.

Ma'am, don't worry emergency help is reaching shortly. — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 24, 2020

Please share exact location for necessary action. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 24, 2020

UP Police tagged the handles of Ayodhya Police and Barabanki Police as well. Both handles responded that necessary action had been taken.

उक्त प्रकरण में अवगत कराना है कि उक्त बस को रोक लिया गया है। आवश्यक जांच व कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — AYODHYA POLICE (@ayodhya_police) February 24, 2020

उक्त प्रकरण में त्वरित कार्यवाही हेतु प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली नगर व चौकी प्रभारी मोहम्मदपुर को निर्देशित किया गया है। — Barabanki Police (@Barabankipolice) February 24, 2020

Later, Twitter user @caustic_kanya shared an update on the situation thanking UP Police for helping her. “They have taken away the two boys in their van. I’m fine and safe now,” she tweeted.

Thankyou for your response amd concerns guys. I have now received help from UP police. They have taken away the two boys in their van. I’m fine and safe now.

Thankyou @Sirchahal , @GadhviLaxman and @Uppolice @112UttarPradesh I’ll be forever grateful 🤗😊 https://t.co/fu3e1B3pYG — Ciggy 🚬 (@caustic_kanya) February 24, 2020

Call 112 also shared a tweet praising the woman for her courage. “You have shown a brilliant presence of mind by sharing your live location on our WhatsApp no., which helped PRV4385 to locate you in minutes & nab the mischievous persons.”

Ma'am, your courage is commendable. You have shown a brilliant presence of mind by sharing your live location on our WhatsApp no., which helped PRV4385 to locate you in minutes & nab the mischievous persons. Thank you @ayodhya_police & @dgpup Control Room for coordinated response https://t.co/0VFxBBb8cN — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 24, 2020

UP Police also posted a tweet saying this:

Several people have praised the officials for their quick response to the situation.

“Thanks a lot UP POLICE. We are proud of you,” says a Twitter user. “A big shout out to @Uppolice Salutes sir,” says another. “That’s where digital India initiatives are impactful,” comments a third. “Stay safe & really commendable that you kept your cool and tried to get in touch with police. That makes a difference in crisis situations,” says a fourth.