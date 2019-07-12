Huge cactus pierces through car’s windshield. See shocking pictures

In a scary incident in Arizona, a car crashed into a huge cactus which ended up piercing through its windshield. Pictures posted on Facebook show the trunk of the cactus lodged in the smashed windshield. The driver escaped the accident with minor injuries.

Details of the incident and pictures from the scene were shared by Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook. The pictures have since left many shocked.

According to the post, the incident took place on July 10 in the morning.

Police subsequently reached the sight to assess the accident. “The driver, who appeared disoriented, sustained minor injuries, and was later detained after deputies observed possible signs and symptoms associated with impairment,” explains the post.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department later posted an update about the incident, identifying the driver involved. They added that he was arrested for a DUI and criminal damage following an investigation.

Several people have shared comments on the incident and pictures posted on Facebook.

“Lived here all my life and NEVER had a saguaro jump in front of my car. I hope the saguaro survives,” posted one Facebook user. “I’m 47 and this is the first time I’ve ever seen a cactus through a windshield,” said another. “Real prickly situation,” commented a third.

