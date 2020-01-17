e-paper
Hulk, bright green newborn puppy is Internet’s new love

Hulk - the bright green puppy was born to a white shepherd owned by Haywood County resident Shana Stamey.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 17, 2020 11:58 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Canton
Hulk, the bright green newborn puppy has captured people’s attention.
Hulk, the bright green newborn puppy has captured people’s attention. (Facebook/Paul Weiss)
         

The Avengers may have gained a canine sidekick after a North Carolina family’s dog gave birth to a bright green puppy named “Hulk.”

Gypsy, a white shepherd owned by Haywood County resident Shana Stamey, delivered eight puppies Friday morning. Gypsy’s three-hour labor was going smoothly until the fourth puppy came out as a small, but mighty tuft of lime green fur, Stamey said.

“I started freaking out,” Stamey told news outlets. “But everybody was healthy.”

Experts said there’s a normal explanation for the puppy’s colouration — and no, he wasn’t exposed to any gamma rays. Liquid from inside Gypsy’s stomach likely stained the white dog’s fur during pregnancy, Suzanne Cianciulli, the manager of Junaluska Animal Hospital in Waynesville, told news outlets.

Several people took to Twitter and Facebook to share images of this unusual ball of fur. Here’s one such image:

People had a lot to say about Hulk, the bright green coloured puppy. While some were at awe, others suggested names for the little one too.

“Hulk rules! It’s time for Mr. Lime.” wrote a Twitter user. “I love him,” commented another. “Aww!!! look at the little one,” commented a third.

Regular baths and daily licks from Gypsy are expected to fade Hulk’s green hue in a few weeks, Stamey said. However the puppy’s newfound superpower, which the family has deemed an “aggressive appetite,” will likely remain.

