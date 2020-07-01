Hundreds of stray dogs in Delhi fed by World Animal Protection and NDMC, you can help too

Jul 01, 2020

International animal welfare organisation, World Animal Protection, and Veterinary Services Department, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have launched a special initiative to feed stray dogs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Till now 425 dogs have been fed in Timarpur, GTB Nagar, North Campus, Burari, Jharoda, and containment zone of Adarsh Nagar.

Stray dogs are facing hunger and thirst. Even though India is slowly lifting its lockdown rules, we are far from living our normal lives.

The COVID-19 crisis has also affected animals, but they cannot voice their plight. Stray dogs belong to no one, but to everyone. It is our responsibility to provide sustenance in order to help them survive this crisis.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown that followed, World Animal Protection has been working to ensure that stray animals are not forgotten.

Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection, India said, “It is now over three months since the lockdown was announced by the Government of India. Now the country is slowly opening up, but the effects of the lockdown can evident every day. That means, it is now over three months of irregular or no food for stray dogs in our cities and localities, as they dependant on people stepping outside and feeding them. This initiative of World Animal Protection and NDMC will help feed hundreds of stray dogs in Delhi. And we hope people take inspiration from this feeding drive and give food to stray dogs in their localities.”

This collaboration intends to support the feeding of stray dogs in areas that are struggling due to the pandemic.

“After successfully encouraging our volunteers to feed stray dogs in lockdown, we decided to extend this initiative. We thank Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for inspiring us, our volunteers who support us and Dr. Yatindra and his team in NDMC for collaborating with us for this initiative,” said Nishant Gupta, Volunteer Network Manager, World Animal Protection.

The organisation also released a list of Do’s and Don’ts for people to follow and care for stray animals in their localities.

Hundreds of supporters and animal lovers came forward with stories of compassion and images of them feeding stray dogs while taking all the necessary precautions.

The feeding drive in North Delhi will continue in the coming days, with an aim to cover maximum stray dogs in various parts of the region.

You too can become a champion of change. Come forward and help the stray animals in your locality. #DontForgetThem, #Betterlivesfordogs.