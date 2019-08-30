Hungry crocodile steals fish from terrified woman in scary video. Watch

it-s-viral

A hungry crocodile managed to give two anglers a fright when it emerged out of water and stole a fish one of them caught. A video of the incident has been shared online and it’s not for the faint-hearted.

The video was recorded at Cahills Crossing in Kakadu National Park in Australia’s Northern Territory. Cahills Crossing is an infamous feeding ground for crocodiles, reports news.com.au.

The Tourism Top End Facebook posted the video on August 24 and it has since collected over 1.1 million views and counting.

The minute-long video shows a woman dragging out her catch from the water. Another person, most likely fishing with her, runs towards the fish with a net. However, seconds later, a crocodile is seen emerging out of the water and rushing towards the prized catch. As the angler run as far away from crocodile as possible, the reptile steals the fish off the line and gobbles it up in just a few bites.

If you think this seems scary, wait till you watch the video with the sound of the crocodile eating the fish.

The video has not only collected the million plus views, it has also received over 12,000 shares and more than 5,500 reactions. Several people have posted reactions about the video.

“This is an amazing place to visit but you need to show respect for these big boys,” says a Facebook user. “Why would anyone fish where there are crocodiles,” says another. “But what about the hook that croc just swallowed?” wonders a Facebook user. “Crazy, has she got a death wish? I’ve been there and there are hundreds of crocs lurking in the water,” comments another. “They enticed that croc up. Could have easily gotten away with the fish. Now they’ve taught it to chase. Idiots,” another says.

