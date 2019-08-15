Independence Day 2019: Flash mob at Kolkata airport dances to Teri Mitti to celebrate I-Day

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 14:22 IST

Gripped by patriotic fervour, Indians started their Independence Day celebrations way before August 15. A video of one such celebration, from August 14, has recently made its way onto the Internet – and it’s the unusual way of festivity that has left everyone surprised.

Shared on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport’s official Facebook page, the video shows a group of people sitting on the floor. Suddenly, they stand up, unfurl Indian flags and start dancing to tune of a popular Hindi song Teri Mitti from the film Kesari. The performance finally ends with the slogan, “Bharat mata ki jai.”

The post, since being shared some 15 hours ago, has gathered about 14,000 shares and over 9,000 reactions. People dropped all kinds of comments on the post too.

“Feeling proud to be an Indian! A heart touching moment! Jay Hind!” wrote a Facebook user. “This is amazing. Vande mataram!” wrote another. “Was lucky enough to witness this...started exactly the moment I collected my boarding pass,” commented a third.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 14:17 IST