India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli’s pitch inspection picture sparks meme fest on Twitter
Virat Kohli's picture was clicked at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
An image of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is keeping the creative minds on Twitter busy as many are dishing out hilarious memes using it. Shared by BCCI on January 5, the image shows the cricketer on his knees and inspecting a pitch.
It was clicked at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati where the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was supposed to take place. The match was cancelled due to damp patches on the pitch caused by rainfall.
“Next inspection at 9.30 PM IST *fingers crossed*”, wrote BCCI and shared the picture of Virat Kohli. Since being shared, many commented on the post and some turned it into rib-tickling memes.
While some jokingly related it with sowing of crops, others saw the opportunity to drop memes involving Rangolis. Take a look at the tweets:
January 6, 2020
Let's grow some crops till Guwahati gets another international match. #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/KwiZBOHtj3— Mrutyunjay Mohanty (@MartianTapu) January 5, 2020
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aS3Bo2tvEM— Anpadh educated (@PRINCE3758458) January 6, 2020
No one:— 🇮🇳 sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) January 5, 2020
HR department: #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/1GX3gP9RAt
Waiting for the pitch to dry like :#INDvSL #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/uKpJFFcwsu— OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) January 5, 2020
