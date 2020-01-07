India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli’s pitch inspection picture sparks meme fest on Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 17:14 IST

An image of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is keeping the creative minds on Twitter busy as many are dishing out hilarious memes using it. Shared by BCCI on January 5, the image shows the cricketer on his knees and inspecting a pitch.

It was clicked at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati where the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was supposed to take place. The match was cancelled due to damp patches on the pitch caused by rainfall.

“Next inspection at 9.30 PM IST *fingers crossed*”, wrote BCCI and shared the picture of Virat Kohli. Since being shared, many commented on the post and some turned it into rib-tickling memes.

While some jokingly related it with sowing of crops, others saw the opportunity to drop memes involving Rangolis. Take a look at the tweets:

Let's grow some crops till Guwahati gets another international match. #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/KwiZBOHtj3 — Mrutyunjay Mohanty (@MartianTapu) January 5, 2020

Which of these memes made you laugh out loud?