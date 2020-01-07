e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / It's Viral / India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli’s pitch inspection picture sparks meme fest on Twitter

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli’s pitch inspection picture sparks meme fest on Twitter

Virat Kohli’s picture was clicked at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 07, 2020 17:14 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli inspecting the pitch at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
Virat Kohli inspecting the pitch at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati, Assam. (Twitter/BCCI)
         

An image of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is keeping the creative minds on Twitter busy as many are dishing out hilarious memes using it. Shared by BCCI on January 5, the image shows the cricketer on his knees and inspecting a pitch.

It was clicked at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati where the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was supposed to take place. The match was cancelled due to damp patches on the pitch caused by rainfall.

“Next inspection at 9.30 PM IST *fingers crossed*”, wrote BCCI and shared the picture of Virat Kohli. Since being shared, many commented on the post and some turned it into rib-tickling memes.

While some jokingly related it with sowing of crops, others saw the opportunity to drop memes involving Rangolis. Take a look at the tweets:

Which of these memes made you laugh out loud?

tags
top news
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
4 men who raped Delhi girl to be hanged on 22 January, orders Delhi court
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
She got justice: Delhi-gang rape victim’s kin on court’s execution order
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
‘Put the past behind’: JNU Vice-Chancellor reaches out to students
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
35 killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani’s funeral: Report
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
‘Shocked’: Mumbai woman who held up “Free Kashmir” placard explains
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Hyundai to launch 2020 Creta in India by March: Report
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
Deepika walked Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti . Watch
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news