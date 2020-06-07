e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar posts ‘then and now’ pictures with his doggo. This nostalgic post may make you swoon

Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar posts ‘then and now’ pictures with his doggo. This nostalgic post may make you swoon

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his doggo, Alex’s pictures sweetly capture the passing of time.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:26 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Bhuvneshwar Kumar and pet doggo, Alex at two distinct time intervals but in the same pose.
The image shows Bhuvneshwar Kumar and pet doggo, Alex at two distinct time intervals but in the same pose.(Instagram/@imbhuvi)
         

You may have heard the colloquial saying ‘dog is a man’s best friend’. Now get ready to see Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his pet doggo Alex exemplify that statement.

The sportsman shared a collage of pictures on his Instagram account on June 5. He captioned the post, “Buddies then and now”.

The first image is divided into two parts. It shows Kumar and pet doggo, Alex at two distinct time intervals but in the same pose. The overhead shot is of a time when Alex was just a little pupper and has been captured outdoors. Whereas, the lower image presents the doggo lying indoors, looking like the full-grown ‘good boi’ that he is. The other two photographs are full-shots of the same pictures.

Check out the post that sweetly captures the passing of time and may make swoon.

This sugary post has touched netizens’ hearts. The images currently have almost 3.5 lakh likes and nearly 1000 comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the pet and parent duo. Kumar’s wife, Nupur Nagar, commented saying, “My loves! Alex’s expression in the 2nd pic ‘You know what Bhuvi’”. While somebody else wrote a famous dialogue from the latest Amazon Prime series, Paatal Lok, “If a man loves a dog, he’s a good man. If a dog loves a man, he is a good man”.

“So so cute,” read one comment. Many also left appreciative emojis below the pictures.

What are your thoughts on this then and now shot? Is it making you swoon due to nostalgia?

