Ram Kapoor keeps sharing hilarious and adorable posts about his dog Popeye and we're here for it

Ram Kapoor keeps sharing hilarious and adorable posts about his dog Popeye and we’re here for it

Ram Kapoor and his adorable doggo Popeye are here to make you smile.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:17 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This photo of Ram Kapoor and Popeye is so cute that you'll want a nap and naptime partner just like him.
This photo of Ram Kapoor and Popeye is so cute that you’ll want a nap and naptime partner just like him.(Instagram/@iamramkapoor)
         

Ram Kapoor is a great actor and has posted amazing pictures of his transformation on Instagram. That, however, may not be the only reason why you should be following him on the gram. Kapoor often shares the funniest and most delightful snippets of his pet dog Popeye and for anyone who likes dogs, the posts are a must see. From reacting to Popeye’s antics to simply sharing what a pampered little good boy he is, the posts are too adorable and bound to bring a smile on anyone’s face.

Just today, the actor shared these pictures of himself and Popeye enjoying naptime. The cuddly-duddly doggo seems so comfortable, you’ll want a nap and naptime partner just like him.

Here’s Popeye being all kinds of lazy and goofy. We don’t want to say too much, you should just hear Ram Kapoor talk about the pupper

“Please leave him alone! Let him rest! He has burnt too many calories... EATING HIS FOOD,” says actor Gautami Kapoor who enjoys being one of Popeye’s beloved hooman parents.

But we know Popeye is a good boy because he did this wonderful demonstration on how to wear a mask correctly

View this post on Instagram

Mask wearing tutorial 🤣🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on

Yes Popeye is pampered. No, there isn’t any problem with that.

View this post on Instagram

A coconut oil massage for the MUTT HEAD

A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on

But not that pampered. He gets a scolding for goofing up. But again, such a good boy because look how guilty he is

All these posts have collected a ton of reactions from people on Instagram. It’s safe to say, Popeye has a fan following of his own.

“Omg... He is soooo cute. I love you Popeye,” says an individual on one of the posts. “We want a separate Insta page for Popeye, period!” comments another. “Too cute for words!” adds a third not unlike several others.

What do you think of Popeye and his shenanigans?

