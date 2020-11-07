Indian girl breaks her own record for longest hair on a teenager ever. Can you guess how long it is?

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 20:27 IST

Guinness World Records’ YouTube channel often showcases incredible talent from people from around the globe. Whether it be throwing paper planes into watermelons or running in high heels, the list is long, diverse, and truly impressive. The latest recording shared on the Guinness World Records’ YouTube channel positively exemplifies this notion and may leave you thoroughly amazed.

Shared on November 4, this clip has been posted with a caption reading, “Longest hair on a teenager EVER”.

The video shows a teenage girl named Nilanshi Patel. The text shared alongside the recording explains that Patel hasn’t cut her hair since she was six-years-old. She now has the longest hair on a teenager ever. In 2019, her hair was 190 cm or 6 ft 2.8 inches long. Patel’s hair has now reached two meters or 6 ft 6.7 inches.

Patel has broken her record two times previously, and this would be her third time doing the same. Check out this and other interesting facts regarding this record below:

Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention, and rightfully so. Currently, the share has over 2.2 lakh views and more than 5,300 likes.

Here is what people had to say about the share. One person said, “Imagine she is breaking her own record again and again”. “When her hair is longer than your height,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Man throws paper planes at watermelon to bag world record. Watch