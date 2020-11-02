e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man throws paper planes at watermelon to bag world record. Watch

Man throws paper planes at watermelon to bag world record. Watch

“Most paper aircraft thrown into watermelons in one minute,” says the title of the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 00:28 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows South Korea’s Junguk Lee creating the record.
The image shows South Korea’s Junguk Lee creating the record. (Facebook/@Guinness World Records)
         

When it comes to creating or breaking records, it seems that there is no end to how people can do that. From dangerous to awe-inspiring to downright bizarre, the types are many. This throwback video shared on Guinness World Records’ official Facebook profile is one such example. Wondering the category it falls in? We will leave it up to you to decide.

“Most paper aircraft thrown into watermelons in one minute,” says the title of the video. It shows how South Korea’s Junguk Lee “perfected his powerful, piercing paper planes” to grab this title.

Take a look at the throwback clip that, till now, has gathered more than 8.3 million views – and the numbers are only increasing.

Besides several shares and reactions, people have also shared all sorts of responses in the post’s comments section.

“Shocks! That dangerous paper made by him, he should be included in the Avengers,” wrote a Facebook user. “Too much speed and talent,” expressed another. “He can easily turn a paper into a weapon,” said a third. “Amazing,” wrote a fourth.

Just a few days ago, the organisation shared another video which evoked mixed reactions in people. That throwback video captured a man covering himself with over six lakh bees to create a record.

What do you think of the records and the videos?

tags
top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In