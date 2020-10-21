e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman runs in high heels, bags Guinness World Records title. Watch

Woman runs in high heels, bags Guinness World Records title. Watch

“Still faster than me doing a normal 100m,” jokingly wrote an Instagram user.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows record holder Majken Sichlau.
The image shows record holder Majken Sichlau. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
         

Do you remember the scene from Jurassic World where Bryce Dallas Howard’s character named Claire Dearing runs in heels? This video shared on Guinness World Records’ (GWR) official Instagram profile may remind you of that particular scene. It shows a woman named Majken Sichlau creating a record by running in high heels.

“Fastest 100m in high heels (female) 13.557 sec by Majken Sichlau, Denmark” they wrote and shared the video. It shows her completing the feat, quite smoothly, as people cheer on.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 50,000 likes and tons of comments. Several people came up with different questions about the record. There were some who wrote how it seems like an impossible feat to them.

“How high constitutes being a ‘high heel’?” asked an Instagram user. To which, GWR replied, “Good question. The heels must be at least 7cm (2.75 in) high. There’s also stipulations about the width at the tip of the shoe in our guidelines.”

“Still faster than me doing a normal 100m,” confessed another. “That is actually amazingly impressive,” said a third.

As for this individual, they wrote, “My feet hurt watching this.” This sentiment was expressed by many.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Indian man creates record for most skips on roller skates in 30 seconds. Watch

tags
top news
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
After Bihar Assembly Election 2020, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
After Bihar Assembly Election 2020, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
LIVE: India records 54,044 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 7.6 million mark
LIVE: India records 54,044 new Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 7.6 million mark
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
What is ‘human challenge’ that UK cleared for Covid-19 vaccine?
What is ‘human challenge’ that UK cleared for Covid-19 vaccine?
Indian trials on multiple Covid-19 drugs make progress, have Aatmanirbhar Bharat tilt
Indian trials on multiple Covid-19 drugs make progress, have Aatmanirbhar Bharat tilt
During historic ton, Dhawan became 5th player to achieve huge IPL feat
During historic ton, Dhawan became 5th player to achieve huge IPL feat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In