Woman runs in high heels, bags Guinness World Records title. Watch

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:04 IST

Do you remember the scene from Jurassic World where Bryce Dallas Howard’s character named Claire Dearing runs in heels? This video shared on Guinness World Records’ (GWR) official Instagram profile may remind you of that particular scene. It shows a woman named Majken Sichlau creating a record by running in high heels.

“Fastest 100m in high heels (female) 13.557 sec by Majken Sichlau, Denmark” they wrote and shared the video. It shows her completing the feat, quite smoothly, as people cheer on.

Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 50,000 likes and tons of comments. Several people came up with different questions about the record. There were some who wrote how it seems like an impossible feat to them.

“How high constitutes being a ‘high heel’?” asked an Instagram user. To which, GWR replied, “Good question. The heels must be at least 7cm (2.75 in) high. There’s also stipulations about the width at the tip of the shoe in our guidelines.”

“Still faster than me doing a normal 100m,” confessed another. “That is actually amazingly impressive,” said a third.

As for this individual, they wrote, “My feet hurt watching this.” This sentiment was expressed by many.

What do you think of the video?

