Indian school students sing Imagine Dragon’s Believer, video prompts reply from lead singer Dan Reynolds

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 17:48 IST

A video of a group of students singing a beautiful rendition of Imagine Dragon’s popular song Believer has created quite a stir online. It’s the amazing synchronization of the choir which has left people amazed, including the band’s lead singer Dan Reynolds. There’s a chance that after seeing the video, you’ll feel the same too.

The video shows a group of girls singing the song perfectly during their morning assembly. Though it came into Dan Reynolds’ notice after being shared by a Twitter user, it was originally shared by a Facebook user about a week ago.

Since being shared on November 25, the post has gathered close to 8.4 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed about 17,000 shares, more than 14,000 reactions, and close to 80 comments.

Then, the same video was shared by a Twitter user on December 2. Since being shared, the post has garnered close to 1.3 lakh views, about 7,500 likes, and over 1,900 retweets. Dan Reynolds replied to the post and wrote:

so beautiful. thank you for sharing this. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) 3 December 2019

The band, Imagine Dragon, also took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of the school kids. They tweeted:

love this https://t.co/NUTBbgW6fb — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) 3 December 2019

People had a lot to say about the video. From praising the kids to appreciating Reynolds reply, people dropped all sorts of comments.

“I can watch you guys all day!” wrote a Facebook user. “This is truly incredible!” commented another. “You guys are amazing,” wrote a third. “Wow!!! That’s perfect synchrony!,” wrote a fourth.

