e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Indian school students sing Imagine Dragon’s Believer, video prompts reply from lead singer Dan Reynolds

The video of school kids singing Imagine Dragon’s Believer was shared by a Twitter user which attracted a reply from the band’s lead singer Dan Reynolds.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2019 17:48 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
School kids in an Indian school singing Imagine Dragon’s Believer.
School kids in an Indian school singing Imagine Dragon’s Believer. (Screengrab)
         

A video of a group of students singing a beautiful rendition of Imagine Dragon’s popular song Believer has created quite a stir online. It’s the amazing synchronization of the choir which has left people amazed, including the band’s lead singer Dan Reynolds. There’s a chance that after seeing the video, you’ll feel the same too.

The video shows a group of girls singing the song perfectly during their morning assembly. Though it came into Dan Reynolds’ notice after being shared by a Twitter user, it was originally shared by a Facebook user about a week ago.

Since being shared on November 25, the post has gathered close to 8.4 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed about 17,000 shares, more than 14,000 reactions, and close to 80 comments.

Then, the same video was shared by a Twitter user on December 2. Since being shared, the post has garnered close to 1.3 lakh views, about 7,500 likes, and over 1,900 retweets. Dan Reynolds replied to the post and wrote:

The band, Imagine Dragon, also took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts of the school kids. They tweeted:

People had a lot to say about the video. From praising the kids to appreciating Reynolds reply, people dropped all sorts of comments.

“I can watch you guys all day!” wrote a Facebook user. “This is truly incredible!” commented another. “You guys are amazing,” wrote a third. “Wow!!! That’s perfect synchrony!,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

What do you think of this rendition of Imagine Dragon’s Believer?

tags
top news
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
‘Was a coincidence’: Amit Shah explains breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s house
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Mercedes Benz launches updated GLC featuring MBUX multimedia system
Mercedes Benz launches updated GLC featuring MBUX multimedia system
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News