e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Jack Dawson is that you? Clip of turtle doing the ‘Titanic pose’ may leave you asking the same

Jack Dawson is that you? Clip of turtle doing the ‘Titanic pose’ may leave you asking the same

If you look closely, the pose will remind you of the famous scene in the film Titanic in which Jack and Rose stand atop the edge of the deck of the ship.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:17 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video starts with a turtle sitting on top of a rock beside a pool of water.
The video starts with a turtle sitting on top of a rock beside a pool of water.(Twitter/@SudhaRamenIFS)
         

Animals can often surprise us by their mannerisms. In fact, the Internet is flooded with such videos of animals. Adding to that rich collection, here’s an adorable clip of a turtle enjoying itself beside some water. If you’re wondering what’s so special in that, let us tell you that the clip may remind you of a popular character played by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The clip shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sudha Ramen was originally shared in 2019 on YouTube. The video starts with a turtle sitting on top of a rock beside a pool of water. After a few seconds, the turtle stretches its arms and legs.

If you look closely, the pose will remind you of the famous scene in the film Titanic in which Jack and Rose stand atop the edge of the deck of the ship.

“He should have watched Titanic too many times,” reads the caption.

Posted on July 21, the clip has garnered over 2,500 views and tons of hilarious comments from netizens. Many have posted that the turtle reminds them of Jack from Titanic.

“Jack Dawson in his new body,” jokes a Twitter user. “Looks like love is in the air and this one is trying to embrace all of it,” comments another.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

tags
top news
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Over 23% of Delhi’s population exposed to coronavirus, shows sero-survey results
Over 23% of Delhi’s population exposed to coronavirus, shows sero-survey results
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells Cong MLAs backing him to ‘stand firm like a rock’
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tells Cong MLAs backing him to ‘stand firm like a rock’
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Covid-19: Govt wants you to stop wearing valved N95 masks. Here’s why
Father, brothers of girl whose unnatural death sparked clashes in north Bengal arrested
Father, brothers of girl whose unnatural death sparked clashes in north Bengal arrested
‘Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements’: Union minister’s biting comeback
‘Rahul Gandhi, note your achievements’: Union minister’s biting comeback
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In