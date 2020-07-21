Jack Dawson is that you? Clip of turtle doing the ‘Titanic pose’ may leave you asking the same

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:17 IST

Animals can often surprise us by their mannerisms. In fact, the Internet is flooded with such videos of animals. Adding to that rich collection, here’s an adorable clip of a turtle enjoying itself beside some water. If you’re wondering what’s so special in that, let us tell you that the clip may remind you of a popular character played by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The clip shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sudha Ramen was originally shared in 2019 on YouTube. The video starts with a turtle sitting on top of a rock beside a pool of water. After a few seconds, the turtle stretches its arms and legs.

If you look closely, the pose will remind you of the famous scene in the film Titanic in which Jack and Rose stand atop the edge of the deck of the ship.

“He should have watched Titanic too many times,” reads the caption.

He should have watched Titanic too many times 😁https://t.co/z1qojor6AZ pic.twitter.com/Fc6CJWNkGY — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 21, 2020

Posted on July 21, the clip has garnered over 2,500 views and tons of hilarious comments from netizens. Many have posted that the turtle reminds them of Jack from Titanic.

“Jack Dawson in his new body,” jokes a Twitter user. “Looks like love is in the air and this one is trying to embrace all of it,” comments another.

What are your thoughts on this clip?