Jamia students clear way for ambulance amidst protests. Watch

Jamia students clear way for ambulance amidst protests. Watch

The video shows students of Jamia Milia Islamia making way for an ambulance amidst the protests.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip was captured on Monday during the protests by students of Jamia Milia Islamia.
The clip was captured on Monday during the protests by students of Jamia Milia Islamia.(Twitter/@CitizenKamran)
         

A recent video involving students and a ambulance has won hearts of people. The clip was captured on Monday during the protests by students of Jamia Milia Islamia. The clip was later shared on Twitter by an user of the micro-blogging site.

The video shows people making way for an ambulance amidst the protests.

Shared on December 16, the clip also reminded netizens about a similar incident which took place during the Hong Kong protests.

Along with the ambulances students also made sure that traffic was not halted due to the protests. The students formed human chains to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

For the initial few hours, the protesters had ensured that one lane on both sides were cleared for movement of vehicles. A few students would clear the route whenever a few protesters happened to block the lane.

