‘Kapil Dev in Ranveer Singh biopic?’ Twitter’s making the same joke about this viral pic

Ranveer Singh’s striking resemblance to cricketer Kapil Dev in the first look of upcoming film ’83 is the talk of social media. Ranveer plays the former Team India captain who led India to its first World Cup win. Now even as netizens can’t stop praising Ranveer’s resemblance to Kapil Dev, an old picture of the former cricketer is also circulating again. And interestingly, the picture is going viral because people can’t stop making one very similar joke about it.

The viral picture shows Kapil Dev dressed in a red t-shirt and matching colourful pants. “Kapil sir preparing for @RanveerOfficial’s biopic,” actor Sharib Hashmi tweeted, not unlike several others making the same joke. Hashmi’s tweet, since being shared some 18 hours ago, has collected over 11,700 ‘likes’ and more than 1,200 retweets - and still very much counting.

The tweet has collected a ton of reactions. Take a look:

👌👌😂😂🤣🤣 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 7, 2019

Hahaha😄😂 — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) July 7, 2019

🥳🥳💕👏👏😋😂😂🤣🤣 — Aahana Kumra (@AahanaKumra) July 7, 2019

Kapil Dev’s picture was tweeted way back in 2014 by commentator Harsha Bhogle.

bet you never saw kapil dev in these trousers! at the botham charity day pic.twitter.com/LbqjBVeNhR — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 22, 2014

Here are some of the recent comments on the tweet:

Is he doing Ranveer Singh's biopic ? — Amit (@ScholarshipDeDo) July 7, 2019

So this is how Ranveer got role. 😝 Perfect casting — Apurva Khadye (@khadyeapurva) July 7, 2019

Kapil Dev: Till the day @RanveerOfficial is living life of me I will live his. — Sachin Not Out (@SachinM879) July 7, 2019

Hahha Ranveer Singh playing him or he playing him?!😂 — Shubham Dixit (@shubhamdixit__) July 7, 2019

And there’s no stopping the reference or the jokes:

That's Kapil Dev in biopic of Ranveer Singh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/N31R9nCFnu — R@$hm! (@rushkeshri) July 8, 2019

@therealkapildev is that a favour return to RANVEER SING?Kapil Dev in biopic of Ranveer Singh😜 pic.twitter.com/TjUGZvQPWR — Prashant Goyal (@mynameisfly) July 7, 2019

Last time I heard Ranveer doing Kapil biopic... It seems viceversa. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/oWLWEvnIhR — Chaithu (@chaithuforu) July 8, 2019

While @RanveerOfficial is Preparing himself for #KapilDev BioPic Kapil paaji is Also Preparing Himself for Ranveer's BioPic #1983worldcup pic.twitter.com/8d5OTTXzDF — Rakesh Goswami (@rakeshchaki) July 8, 2019

What do you think about the picture?

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 13:38 IST