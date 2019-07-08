Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 08, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

‘Kapil Dev in Ranveer Singh biopic?’ Twitter’s making the same joke about this viral pic

Ranveer Singh plays former Team India captain Kapil Dev - who led India to its first World Cup win - in upcoming film ’83.

it's viral Updated: Jul 08, 2019 13:55 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
ranveer singh,kapil dev,world cup
The viral picture shows Kapil Dev dressed in a red t-shirt and matching colourful pants. (Twitter/@sharibhashmi )

Ranveer Singh’s striking resemblance to cricketer Kapil Dev in the first look of upcoming film ’83 is the talk of social media. Ranveer plays the former Team India captain who led India to its first World Cup win. Now even as netizens can’t stop praising Ranveer’s resemblance to Kapil Dev, an old picture of the former cricketer is also circulating again. And interestingly, the picture is going viral because people can’t stop making one very similar joke about it.

The viral picture shows Kapil Dev dressed in a red t-shirt and matching colourful pants. “Kapil sir preparing for @RanveerOfficial’s biopic,” actor Sharib Hashmi tweeted, not unlike several others making the same joke. Hashmi’s tweet, since being shared some 18 hours ago, has collected over 11,700 ‘likes’ and more than 1,200 retweets - and still very much counting.

The tweet has collected a ton of reactions. Take a look:

Kapil Dev’s picture was tweeted way back in 2014 by commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Here are some of the recent comments on the tweet:

And there’s no stopping the reference or the jokes:

What do you think about the picture?

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 13:38 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics