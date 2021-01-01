e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Kid makes up his own workout routine, proud dad shares adorably funny video

Kid makes up his own workout routine, proud dad shares adorably funny video

The video was shared by trainer Chase Ingraham and it shows his little boy Dylan.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 12:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the kid in question named Dylan.
The image shows the kid in question named Dylan. (Twitter/@@CaptAmericaXfit)
         

An adorable and amusing video of a kid shared on Twitter by his dad has now left many smiling. There is a high possibility that the clip will leave you with a happy heart too.

The video was shared by trainer Chase Ingraham and it shows his little boy Dylan. “My son made up his own @CrossFit workout today without any guidance from me at all,” Ingraham wrote while sharing the clip.

What does the video exactly shows? Take a look yourself:

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 14,000 views. It has also received tons of comments. What’s even more endearing is that there were many who wrote they would totally follow the little one’s workout routine. Are you among them too?

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “I’ll follow his programming anytime!!” expressed another. “He is so awesome and adorable!” commented a third. He indeed is.

An individual declared, “I’m programming this on Monday. Another said, “This is brilliant.”

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
‘Strengthens cooperative federalism’: PM Modi on Light House Projects
‘Strengthens cooperative federalism’: PM Modi on Light House Projects
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
India recorded less than 300 daily deaths in last 7 days: Govt
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
Ford pulls plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra
Ford pulls plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
Over 1,300 challans issued on New Year’s Eve in Delhi
Over 1,300 challans issued on New Year’s Eve in Delhi
What the pandemic year taught us about sports | Watch
What the pandemic year taught us about sports | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In