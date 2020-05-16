Leopard climbs tree, jumps on another one. ‘Jungle Parkour’ video will amaze you

Updated: May 16, 2020 12:15 IST

Leopards are elegant and majestic creatures in the wild. They are so powerful that they often jump from one tree to the other in an effortless way and watching them is a sight to behold. Here’s one such video which captures a well-coordinated jump of the nocturnal predator and there’s a chance that the incredible video will leave you amazed.

The video opens with the leopard climbing a tree. A few seconds into the video, it jumps and lands on another tree. While it’s unknown where or when the video was captured, it has been circulating online for a few years now. It again piqued people’s attention after being recently shared on Twitter.

“Wow… super! Leopard leaps from one tree to another!” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the video about 16 hours ago.

wow...SUPERR !!

Leopard leaps from one tree to another ! pic.twitter.com/2CIgTP9iIY — Mermaid (@citkusu) May 15, 2020

People had a lot to say about the video and most of them were amazed to see it. While some wrote that the animal is “perfect,” a few used the words like “amazing” to share their reactions.

“Jungle Parkour,” wrote a Twitter user. “What a jump,” commented another. “Incredible, absolutely incredible,” wrote a third.

A user of the micro-blogging site simply wrote “majestic” and we think the same about the animal too.

What do you think of the video?

