Leopard sitting on road in Hyderabad shocks people, rescued later

A rescue team from the forest department with the help of police launched an operation to catch the leopard.

it-s-viral Updated: May 15, 2020 10:14 IST
Indo Asian News Service| Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hyderabad
The motorists passing through Katedan underbridge were shocked to find the leopard resting besides the road.
A leopard was spotted resting on a road at Mailardevpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday, sending panic among the people.

The motorists passing through Katedan underbridge were shocked to find the leopard resting besides the road median early Thursday morning.

Locals alerted the police, who informed the forest department. A rescue team from the forest department with the help of police launched an operation to catch the big cat.

The leopard, said to be injured, later entered a private farm on Shamshabad road. A forest official said the efforts were on to tranquilize and catch.

Earlier, passersby on the road captured the leopard on the cameras of their mobile phones. Police later stopped the vehicular traffic from both sides.

Meanwhile, forest officials on Thursday rescued Asian Palm Civet which had strayed into Golconda area in the city. A team of forest personnel captured the animal, which had entered Fateh Darwaza neighbourhood last night, causing scare among locals, who thought it to be a black panther.

Forest officials said the Civet was shifted to Nehru Zoological Park. They plan to leave it in forest after the necessary treatment.

