Man builds a comfort castle in their home to help physician wife relax. Watch

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 14:50 IST

This almost one-minute-long video was posted on Reddit on March 30

It is set to the famous backing track “death bed (coffee for your head)” by powfu

If you are feeling the Monday blues or if the cloud of Covid-19 anxiety is upon your head; here is a story about cute gestures of care that is bound to make you smile!

This, almost one-minute-long video was posted on Reddit on March 30. It shows a man vacuuming the house with his trusted canine companion to the famous backing track “death bed (coffee for your head)” by powfu. As the recording carries on, he ruffles through the furniture in his house to create a makeshift comfy castle.

The video is simultaneously loaded with text. It tells the viewer that the man’s wife is a physician who is on the frontlines of this war against the novel coronavirus. Due to the increasing workload and the grave reality of this situation, her stress levels are running on high. Then this cute fort made-up of household items is meant to be a safe space for relaxation. It is filled with a few of the woman’s favourite things, such as her favourite takeout, wine, and their snuggly pet doggos.

At the end of the video, the doctor walks in to see this wonderful surprise. Her wholesome reaction is enough to let any onlookers know the success-rate of this demonstration of appreciation. The clip ends with the couple enjoying a glass of white wine, tucked away in this DIY fort with some fairy lights, re-runs of The Office, and their furry doggos. Talk about couples goals!

Redditors were all about this couple’s sweet aesthetic! One person wrote, “that’s fab. Can I come too, please?”. To which the original poster replied with, “our door is always open (after this social distancing thing is over, of course)”.

“I got a little misty-eyed watching this. It’s so sweet”, read another comment. While another Reddit user wrote, “this family deserves heaven”. Don’t we agree! What are your thoughts about this cute couple and their impeccable sitcom choices?