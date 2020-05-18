Man dresses up in hilarious costumes to ‘Zoom bomb’ wife’s conference calls

it-s-viral

Updated: May 18, 2020 17:51 IST

‘Zoom bombing’ is a thing and this guy is the king of it. An Indiana woman shared a hilarious post to show exactly this. Photos shared by her show how her husband would make it a point to make an appearance on her Zoom conference calls. What’s funny though is how he’d go the extra mile and dress up in funny costumes to embarrass her. Well, we’re not sure how embarrassed she is but he has managed to go viral in the process.

“My husband has a new quarantine hobby of Zoom bombing my conference calls. The colleagues I’m meeting with always see him before I do. Never a dull moment in this household!” Cara Fields shared on LinkedIn.

Her post is complete with a collage of her husband in four different looks, including a picture of dressed as Batman.

“He has always loved wearing ridiculous things in public to embarrass me,” Fields told Bored Panda. With Fields working at home, her husband found yet another opportunity to make mischief. “My colleagues love this. It’s so strange to see a team of people laughing while you’re presenting, and then realizing something ridiculous is going on behind you,” she added.

Meanwhile, people on LinkedIn also loved his antics. The post has collected over 6,297 reactions and more than 300 comments since it was shared three weeks ago.

“That is AWESOME. Funniest thing I’ve seen yet! LOL,” commented an individual. “This the best. Suggestion for another one: dress up as one another and change seats,” suggested another. “That’s hysterical! Good sense of humour!” posted a third.

In case you’re wondering where her husband is getting all these costumes from, she explained in one of the comments that their friends are sending up things for him to try next.

What do you think of this idea? Would you try this as a prank?

