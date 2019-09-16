Man fumes over what’s written on wife’s sandwich. Then, hilarity ensues

it-s-viral

If you’ve never had a moment when a café or fast food chain got your name wrong on your order, you’re among the lucky few. Those who have suffered through this ordeal know just how irritating it can be. However, do you know what’s worse that having your name messed up - a completely inappropriate and rude word written across your food. That’s what this couple noticed when they opened their food package and it led to quite the experience.

Facebook user Robert Wilson Barnes shared about the incident in a post that has since gone viral. “Are you freakin’ serious?” he wrote on Facebook. “So, after leaving the drive thru today, my wife took her sandwich out of the bag and we see THIS!”

A misunderstanding causaed all the drama. ( Facebook/Robert Wilson Barnes )

Barnes, extremely upset with the word on his wife’s sandwich decided to take up the matter with the restaurant and asked to speak to the manager.

“He looked confused, so I pointed at the writing on the sandwich and demanded that he tells me why someone felt the need to write it on my wife’s sandwich,” he wrote on Facebook.

Turns out there was a much simpler and not-rude explanation for the word. “He answered, ‘Because you ordered a BLT with cheese?’” the man was told.

Read the entire post below:

The hilarious post has collected over one lakh reactions and more than 71,000 shares since September 10. Several people were left laughing after reading the post.

“Oops, I would’ve thought the same thing. The next time I don’t like a certain person I’ll call her a BLTch. Too funny,” says a Facebook user. “Omg... that’s funny! Kudos to you for having your wife’s back,” says another. “I didn’t read it as BLT either. Don’t we all feel ashamed with ourselves!” says a third.

