Man gets the gift of friendship for his birthday. Watch wholesome video

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:02 IST

True friendship is really a present. Luckily, this one bro found a way to gift wrap and deliver the sweet joys of companionship for his mate’s birthday.

This just 20-second-long clip was shared on the video-sharing application TikTok in November 2019. It has recently resurfaced and gained popularity after being shared on Reddit.

In the video, a man stands next to a giant cardboard box that has been gift-wrapped. Text reading, “I haven’t seen my best friend in a year”, appears on the screen.

The birthday boy is initially a little hesitant to open the box, fearing a not-so-flattering prank. However, viewers can already guess the wholesome nature of the surprise because text reading, “it’s his birthday. So I surprised him :)”, appears on the screen before the final unveiling of the present takes place.

His bestie jumps out of the gift box with some balloons and is soon tackled into a bear-hug onto the ground. Now that’s the type of feels provoking content we’re here to consume. The video was initially shared on TikTok with the caption, “Don’t let this flop” and netizens complied. On the video-sharing application, the post has almost 48 million views and over 8.5 million likes. On Reddit, the post, titled “Birthday Surprise”, currently has almost 55,000 upvotes and 1000 comments.

Posted on the subreddit ‘Made me smile’, the post seems to be doing just that. One person wrote, “Sees best friend, rips him out of the box, ragdolls him around the room”. While another responded with, “This makes him sound like a golden retriever puppy with his favourite toy”.

“I love how he reaches down into the box to pick up his buddy before the poor man can even stand up all the way. So much love in this video and it’s beautiful”, read a comment.

This friendship is one for the books! What are your thoughts on this surprise?