Home / It's Viral / Man gets the gift of friendship for his birthday. Watch wholesome video

Man gets the gift of friendship for his birthday. Watch wholesome video

Posted on the subreddit ‘Made me smile’, the post seems to be doing just that.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:02 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two friends hugging each other. (TikTok/@hunterskye13)
         

True friendship is really a present. Luckily, this one bro found a way to gift wrap and deliver the sweet joys of companionship for his mate’s birthday.

This just 20-second-long clip was shared on the video-sharing application TikTok in November 2019. It has recently resurfaced and gained popularity after being shared on Reddit.

In the video, a man stands next to a giant cardboard box that has been gift-wrapped. Text reading, “I haven’t seen my best friend in a year”, appears on the screen.

The birthday boy is initially a little hesitant to open the box, fearing a not-so-flattering prank. However, viewers can already guess the wholesome nature of the surprise because text reading, “it’s his birthday. So I surprised him :)”, appears on the screen before the final unveiling of the present takes place.

His bestie jumps out of the gift box with some balloons and is soon tackled into a bear-hug onto the ground. Now that’s the type of feels provoking content we’re here to consume. The video was initially shared on TikTok with the caption, “Don’t let this flop” and netizens complied. On the video-sharing application, the post has almost 48 million views and over 8.5 million likes. On Reddit, the post, titled “Birthday Surprise”, currently has almost 55,000 upvotes and 1000 comments.

Birthday Surprise from r/MadeMeSmile

Posted on the subreddit ‘Made me smile’, the post seems to be doing just that. One person wrote, “Sees best friend, rips him out of the box, ragdolls him around the room”. While another responded with, “This makes him sound like a golden retriever puppy with his favourite toy”.

“I love how he reaches down into the box to pick up his buddy before the poor man can even stand up all the way. So much love in this video and it’s beautiful”, read a comment.

This friendship is one for the books! What are your thoughts on this surprise?

Yogi Adityanath’s Kota evacuation plan puts Nitish Kumar in oppn firing line
Govt tweaks foreign investment rules to curb ‘opportunistic takeovers‘
India’s Covid-19 trajectory dips, with cases doubling in 6 to 8 days now
LIVE: Covid-19 infects 14,792 people in India, 488 deaths so far
Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
