Man paraglides while sleeping in bed, takes nap mid-air. Watch

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:12 IST

Hasan Kaval, a paraglider who captured people’s attention while soaring high on a sofa has again created a chatter on the Internet with his daring – and amusing – stunt. This time, he became airborne while sitting on a bed. Let that sink in!

Shared on his personal YouTube channel, a video of his adventure will leave you with mixed emotions and lots of question.

The video shows Kaval preparing for his flying adventure. The bed is attached to a parachute supported by harnesses. It also has two cabinets and one table lamp attached to it. The setup is complete with a tiny and adorable teddy bear. That’s not all, what’s even more scarily fascinating is that he even took a nap on his bed while mid-air.

Since being shared on September 16, the video has garnered nearly 2.3 lakh views and about 7,800 likes. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“I’ve heard of ‘dreaming of flying’, but you took this to a whole another level!” wrote a YouTube user and we can’t say we disagree. “Meanwhile, pilot and passengers will go crazy looking at this man in the sky,” joked another. “Puts a whole new meaning on time flies when you’re asleep… love it,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the video?

