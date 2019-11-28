Man’s reaction on losing daughter’s pet left people teary-eyed with happiness

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:08 IST

There are times when Twitter presents us with such stories which are adorable and leave us with a warm fuzzy feeling. Just like a tweet by Steph Veerman, which has left many emotional because of its wholesome nature.

In her post, Veerman shared screenshots of a conversation with her father. In the caption she gave the back story too.

“My dad took over my hamster once I went back to college and ended up getting really attached,” reads Veerman’s tweet. Eventually, she informs that her pet escaped and the screenshot details her father’s reaction following the incident. “This goes to prove how truly pure my father is,” she writes in the tweet’s concluding lines.

The first picture shows her father asking Veerman to call him because of an ‘emergency.’ To which she replies her father to calm down. However, her father keeps on saying sorry and also adds that “he can’t believe this happened.”

Here’s how the story unfolds:

my dad took over my hamster once i went back to college and ended up getting really attached and today he escaped and this goes to prove how truly pure my father is pic.twitter.com/JmTJl6jFBI — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 25, 2019

The story, however, doesn’t end here. Replying to her own tweet, Veerman revealed in a few more screenshots that her pet was finally found and this is how her father reacted:

follow up: He did find him!!! pic.twitter.com/ObHSSmI4UU — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 26, 2019

In yet another tweet, she shared images of herself along with her pet hamster Chester.

for all asking, this is Chester!! He’s the light of my life and not "just a hamster," however, my dad was having a panic attack so i tried to calm him down by saying that!! pic.twitter.com/tcesO2oCxk — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 26, 2019

Expectedly, the father’s approach ended up winning people’s hearts. It’s clear from the comments they dropped on all the tweets by Veerman.

Awww what an adorable dad 😭💕 — Ivan Oyervides (@Aquanios) November 26, 2019

ok but why am i crying your dad is so incredibly wholesome — Lottie (@lottsxcrawley) November 27, 2019

When the hamster was missing vs when your dad found him pic.twitter.com/t8i83wlaTV — 𝙹𝚎𝚗 🌼 (@jennyleitch2) November 27, 2019

I don't know you. I don't know your dad. But please, PLEASE, give that man a hug from me. — GubbWerks of the Featureless Grey Cube🏳️‍🌈 (@GubbWerks) November 27, 2019

Since being shared on November 25, the tweet has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, it has gathered close to 3.9 lakh likes and about 97,000 retweets.

What do you think of this father-daughter conversation?