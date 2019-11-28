e-paper
Man’s reaction on losing daughter’s pet left people teary-eyed with happiness

In her post, Veerman shared screenshots of a conversation with her father. In the caption she gave the back story too.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The father’s approach ended up winning people’s hearts.
The father’s approach ended up winning people’s hearts.(Twitter/@Steph Veerman)
         

There are times when Twitter presents us with such stories which are adorable and leave us with a warm fuzzy feeling. Just like a tweet by Steph Veerman, which has left many emotional because of its wholesome nature.

In her post, Veerman shared screenshots of a conversation with her father. In the caption she gave the back story too.

“My dad took over my hamster once I went back to college and ended up getting really attached,” reads Veerman’s tweet. Eventually, she informs that her pet escaped and the screenshot details her father’s reaction following the incident. “This goes to prove how truly pure my father is,” she writes in the tweet’s concluding lines.

The first picture shows her father asking Veerman to call him because of an ‘emergency.’ To which she replies her father to calm down. However, her father keeps on saying sorry and also adds that “he can’t believe this happened.”

Here’s how the story unfolds:

The story, however, doesn’t end here. Replying to her own tweet, Veerman revealed in a few more screenshots that her pet was finally found and this is how her father reacted:

In yet another tweet, she shared images of herself along with her pet hamster Chester.

Expectedly, the father’s approach ended up winning people’s hearts. It’s clear from the comments they dropped on all the tweets by Veerman.

Since being shared on November 25, the tweet has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, it has gathered close to 3.9 lakh likes and about 97,000 retweets.

What do you think of this father-daughter conversation?

