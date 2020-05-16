Man turns 2-seater bike into ‘4-seater car’, old video intrigues people

it-s-viral

Updated: May 16, 2020 17:57 IST

Jugaad, yes the unusual yet skilful way of innovation, is a hallmark of excellence. Time and again, several business tycoons like Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka have taken to Twitter to share posts which show excellent skills of people. This time it is Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala who has tweeted a video which shows jugaad is nothing but creative innovation at its best.

“Probably not the safest mode of transport. But watch how this man has converted his 2-seater bike into what could be like a 4-seater car,” Mariwala tweeted.

Though old, the video has again piqued people’s attention. See for yourself and prepare to get amazed:

Probably not the safest mode of transport. But watch how this man has converted his 2-seater bike into what could be like a 4-seater car. pic.twitter.com/EDPsDemxaT — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) May 16, 2020

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has garnered over 7,100 views – and still counting. Several people have retweeted the video and they couldn’t stop praising this innovation. The people who shared comments on Mariwala’s post reacted in the same way.

“This kind of brains should be used in developing technology and machinery,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow. Amazing talent,” expressed another. “Awesome...... haven’t seen anything like this before,” wrote a third. “Quite promising,” tweeted a fourth.

A few, however, weren’t convinced and wrote that it seems unsafe. “This is dangerous, he shouldn’t be allowed out on road,” expressed a Twitter user.

What do you think of the video?