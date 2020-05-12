e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra shares space-saving, burglar-proof car parking trick, ‘Genius’ say netizens

Anand Mahindra shares space-saving, burglar-proof car parking trick, ‘Genius’ say netizens

The car fits inside like a piece of a jigsaw puzzle.

it-s-viral Updated: May 12, 2020 18:52 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video opens to show a hatchback being reversed past a tree onto a ramp.
The video opens to show a hatchback being reversed past a tree onto a ramp.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

The issue of space can be a big problem. But this innovative technique to use a tight space judiciously may just be a neat solution for the problem. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip of someone using a creatively created space for parking their car. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens and there’s a chance you also will find the hack useful and interesting.

The video opens to show a hatchback being reversed past a tree onto a ramp. Once parked, the driver gets down and pushes the car on the ramp inside the space under a staircase. The car fits inside like a piece of a jigsaw puzzle.

The clip was originally posted on a Twitter account called ‘CCTV Idiots’. Mahindra shared it with the caption, “I love the ‘geometrical’ elegance of the solution! I bet the person who designed this would be able to give us some real out-of-the-box ideas for making our factory layouts more efficient!”

Check out the technique:

The clip has garnered over 5.1 lakh views and numerous comments from netizens. “That is some level of acrobatic reversing skills,” comments a Twitter user. “The good thing is that this person has not cut down the tree to make this car park design,” points out another. “Wow. Nice space saver,” exclaims a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Mahindra previously shared a similar kind of parking hack video that had amazed netizens. What do you think of this hack?

