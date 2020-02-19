Anand Mahindra shares unique car parking technique video. ‘Creative’ say netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:22 IST

The problem of manoeuvring a car in a small parking area is something many can relate to. However, a trick shown in a clip shared by Anand Mahindra may prove to be a solution for the parking woes. The clip with a ‘on track’ parking idea has been winning the Internet. It has also caught the attention of the business tycoon for its creativity and ingenuity.

The clip, shared on Twitter, shows a car entering a narrow parking space. Meanwhile, the camera turns and shows a man pulling out a track. He pushes the track towards the vehicle and the car gets up on it with ease. In the end, the driver and the man push the ramp closer to the wall to place the car in the designated parking spot.

“Now that is pretty clever. What to do when you have less room for manoeuvre. Finding clever ways to deal with constraints is an Indian talent!” wrote Mahindra.

Now that IS pretty clever. What to do when you have less room for manoeuvre... Finding clever ways to deal with constraints is an Indian talent! https://t.co/oUI6szXFyK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 18, 2020

Posted on February 19, the clip has garnered more than 2.2 lakh views and tons of appreciation from netizens. While some were amazed by this jugaad, others questioned how the car will be taken out.

Necessity is the mother of innovations 😉👌🏻👌🏻 — Traffic Sahayak (@TrafficSahayak) February 18, 2020

We are born जुगाड़ु 👌👌☺️☺️ — Rohit Kumar (@therohitone) February 18, 2020

How does one take the car out? — Hibernating. (@HibernationON) February 18, 2020

Love it.. hats off to the creative brain — Abhimanyu Kaul (@akgasi) February 18, 2020

This is called smart parking. — Ssharadh Surryavanshi (@sharadvs123) February 18, 2020

Will you give this a try?