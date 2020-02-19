e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra shares unique car parking technique video. ‘Creative’ say netizens

Anand Mahindra shares unique car parking technique video. ‘Creative’ say netizens

The clip with a ‘on track’ parking idea has been winning the Internet.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip, shared on Twitter, shows a car entering a narrow parking space.
The clip, shared on Twitter, shows a car entering a narrow parking space.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

The problem of manoeuvring a car in a small parking area is something many can relate to. However, a trick shown in a clip shared by Anand Mahindra may prove to be a solution for the parking woes. The clip with a ‘on track’ parking idea has been winning the Internet. It has also caught the attention of the business tycoon for its creativity and ingenuity.

The clip, shared on Twitter, shows a car entering a narrow parking space. Meanwhile, the camera turns and shows a man pulling out a track. He pushes the track towards the vehicle and the car gets up on it with ease. In the end, the driver and the man push the ramp closer to the wall to place the car in the designated parking spot.

“Now that is pretty clever. What to do when you have less room for manoeuvre. Finding clever ways to deal with constraints is an Indian talent!” wrote Mahindra.

Posted on February 19, the clip has garnered more than 2.2 lakh views and tons of appreciation from netizens. While some were amazed by this jugaad, others questioned how the car will be taken out.

Will you give this a try?

tags
top news
‘Protest will continue’, say protesters as mediators reach Shaheen Bagh
‘Protest will continue’, say protesters as mediators reach Shaheen Bagh
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at home soon. It is their first meeting
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at home soon. It is their first meeting
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says ‘Centre’s pressure claimed so many lives’
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says ‘Centre’s pressure claimed so many lives’
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
Ready to shell out a lakh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?
Ready to shell out a lakh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news