Home / It's Viral / ‘May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature’: UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov harshly criticises French President Emmanuel Macron over anti-Islam remarks

‘May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature’: UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov harshly criticises French President Emmanuel Macron over anti-Islam remarks

Legendary MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov posts a picture of a boot print on French President Emmanuel Macron’s face, issues strongly-worded statement after the latter’s defence on the cartoons of Prophet Muhammad as well as his anti-Islam comments

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 12:37 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Nurmagomedov harshly criticises Macron over anti-Islam remarks
Nurmagomedov harshly criticises Macron over anti-Islam remarks(Instagram/khabib_nurmagomedov)
         

One of the world’s most popular Muslim athletes and newly retired mixed martial arts champion Khabib Nurmagomedov lambasted French President Emmanuel Macron for his defence of caricatures of Prophet Mohammed based on the right of freedom of expression and recent anti-Islam remarks. The 32-year-old legendary fighter shared a picture of a boot print on Macron’s face with strongly-worded statement against him which immediately went viral and grabbed over 3.1 million likes instantly.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Russian star shared the picture and wrote, “May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature and all his followers, who, under the slogan of freedom of speech, offend the feelings of more than one and a half billion Muslim believers. May the Almighty humiliate them in this life, and in the next. Allah is quick in calculation and you will see it (sic).”

He added, “We are Muslims, we love our Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) more than our mothers, fathers, children, wives and all other people close to our hearts. Believe me, these provocations will come out sideways for them, the end is always for the God-fearing (sic).”

While pictures of the French leader were burnt by protesters who had gathered outside the French embassy in Moscow on Friday, Nurmagomedov shared Surah Al-Ahzab verse 57 from the holy Quran that read, “Surely the ones who hurt Allah and His Messenger, Allah has cursed them in the present (life) and the Hereafter, and He has prepared for them a degrading torment.”

 
View this post on Instagram

Да обезобразит Всевышний лицо этой твари и всех его последователей, которые под лозунгом свободы слова оскорбляют чувства более полутора миллиарда верующих мусульман. Да унизит их Всевышний в этой жизни, и в следующей. Аллах скор в расчёте и вы это увидите. Мы - мусульмане, любим нашего Пророка Мухаммада (да благословит его Аллах и приветствует) больше, чем наших матерей, отцов, детей, жён и всех остальных близких нашему сердцу людей. Поверьте мне, эти провокации им выйдут боком, конец всегда за Богобоязненными. - ‎قبح الله وجه هذا الأبتر وجميع تبعهم الذين يؤذون الشعور أكثر من نصف مليار مسلم تحت قناع الحرية ‎أذلهم الله في الدنيا والآخرة إن الله سريع الحساب ‎نحن مسلمون نحب رسولنا ونبينا محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم أكثر من أمهاتنا وآبائنا وأبنائنا وأزواجنا ومن جميع خلق الله سبحانه وتعالى ‎صدّقوني هذه الاستفزازات سوف تخرج من أعناقهم والعاقبة للمتقين - Holy Quran 33:57 ------------------ إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُؤْذُونَ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ لَعَنَهُمُ اللَّهُ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُمْ عَذَابًا مُّهِينًا Воистину, тех, которые поносят Аллаха и Его Посланника, Аллах проклял в этом мире и в Последней жизни и уготовил им унизительные мучения.

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

Macron’s stance on Islam, the controversies around the burqa, Islamic hijab and Sikh turbans and the recent spike in hate crimes after cartoons of Prophet Muhammad surfaced in France have invited sharp criticism from Muslim-majority countries and triggered boycotts of French products in Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Sudan, Palestine and Morocco, Turkey, Pakistan and others.

