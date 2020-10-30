e-paper
Anti-France protests in Mumbai: Police remove posters slamming Emmanuel Macron

Anti-France protests in Mumbai: Police remove posters slamming Emmanuel Macron

India has asserted its support to France in the fight against terrorism. ‘There is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance,’ the ministry of external affairs has said.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 14:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, Ne Delhi
Protesters walk on defaced images of French President Emmanuel Macron pasted on a street in Mumbai, India.
Protesters walk on defaced images of French President Emmanuel Macron pasted on a street in Mumbai, India.(AP)
         

A day after India expressed solidarity with France after a teacher was beheaded and French President Emanuel Macron was subjected to personal attacks, posters slamming Macron for defending the rights to publish cartoons of the Prophet surfaced in Mumbai and Bhopal on Thursday. By Friday afternoon, Mumbai Police removed the posters from Mohammad Ali road. Videos of people walking, cars driving on the posters have been doing the rounds on social media. Reports said the Raza Academy, a Muslim organisation, was behind the protest.

 
 

Issuing an official statement condemning the killing of a French teacher and personal attacks on Macron, the ministry of external affairs said, “We strongly deplore the personal attacks in unacceptable language on President Emmanuel Macron in violation of the most basic standards of international discourse.”

“We also condemn the brutal terrorist attack that took the life of a French teacher in a gruesome manner that has shocked the world. There is no justification for terrorism for any reason or under any circumstance,” it said.

On Thursday, a woman was beheaded and two other people were killed in a suspected terrorist act in Nice. In a separate incident, a gun-wielding man was shot dead by police in French city Avignon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attacks and asserted India’s support to France in the fight against terrorism. “I strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France, including today’s heinous attack in Nice inside a church. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of France. India stands with France in the fight against terrorism,” PM Modi tweeted on Thursday.

On October 16, Samuel Paty, a French teacher, was beheaded for allegedly showing cartoon of the Prophet in his class. Taking part in the mourning ceremony, Macron said France will not give up cartoons which led to a divide among world leaders as Pakistan, Turkey have strongly denounced Macron.

