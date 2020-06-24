Meet Honey, Maya and Whiskey the newest members of Mumbai Police dog squad

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 16:08 IST

Even though we are going through some difficult times, there are some beautiful and heart-warming stories happening just around us which are able to make one smile ear-to-ear. This particular story has been posted by Mumbai Police on both their Instagram and Twitter pages and feature three adorable members of the K9 police squad who just turned a year old. We bring you the story of the adorable German Shepherds Maya, Whiskey and Honey who made their way to the Mumbai Police dog squad a year ago and are almost ready to protect the residents of Mumbai.

The post shared by the department includes a 28-second-long video that shows the journey of these three doggos. The video starts with a reminder of how these puppies were gifted to Mumbai Police on by Rakshita Mehta back in August 2019.

The video montage shows the adorable little puppers and a tweet describing how the department was more than happy to keep the pups and train them to be the canine guardians of the city. Honey, Maya and Whiskey, now one-year-old, have grown bigger and seem about ready to be the new recruits of the Mumbai Police dog squad. Or as the video says, they’re ready to ‘sniff their way to glory’.

“Look who’s turned 1 yesterday! The little puppies gifted to us in August last year by @RAKSHITAMEHTA11 will soon be vigilant sentries to shepherd the safety of Mumbaikars. Please join us in wishing Honey, Maya & Whiskey a very ‘Happy Birthday’,” reads the birthday post.

Take a look at the journey of these cuties:

Posted a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 9,000 views and tons of birthday wishes as well as good luck wishes from netizens.

“Happy birthday kiddos,” writes a Twitter user. “Many happy returns of the day. May you all bring notorous criminals to books and safety to common men... God bless,” comments another. “Aww, the best pawlice ever,” says a third.

What do you think of this adorable post?