e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mother’s Day 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to mothers working on frontline with sand art

Mother’s Day 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to mothers working on frontline with sand art

While some appreciated the concept, others thanked the artist for the wonderful tribute to all the mothers working as emergency workers.

it-s-viral Updated: May 10, 2020 14:01 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The artwork on Puri beach, Odisha.
The artwork on Puri beach, Odisha.(Twitter/@sudarsansand)
         

Words fall short when it comes to describing the role of a mother, especially the one who is working on the frontline in this fight against coronavirus. To thank those on the occasion of Mother’s Day, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik carved a sand art on the beach of Puri, Odisha. He also shared the image on Twitter and it’s absolutely heartening.

“Salute to all Mothers in our society working day and night to fight against #COVID19 . My sand art at Puri beach on #MothersDay with the message ‘Maa Tujhe salaam’,” reads the beautifully put caption.

The picture has garnered over 2,800 likes along with tons of praise from netizens about the perfect depiction of a mother’s multitasking abilities. While some appreciated the concept, others thanked the artist for the wonderful tribute to all the mothers working as emergency workers.

What do you think of this thoughtful tribute?

tags
top news
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Sunday’s earthquake was third to hit Delhi in a month, with same epicentre
Sunday’s earthquake was third to hit Delhi in a month, with same epicentre
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
Covid-19 cases in North-East double from 100 to past 200 in just 4 days
Covid-19 cases in North-East double from 100 to past 200 in just 4 days
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In