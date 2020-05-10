Mother’s Day 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to mothers working on frontline with sand art

it-s-viral

Updated: May 10, 2020 14:01 IST

Words fall short when it comes to describing the role of a mother, especially the one who is working on the frontline in this fight against coronavirus. To thank those on the occasion of Mother’s Day, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik carved a sand art on the beach of Puri, Odisha. He also shared the image on Twitter and it’s absolutely heartening.

“Salute to all Mothers in our society working day and night to fight against #COVID19 . My sand art at Puri beach on #MothersDay with the message ‘Maa Tujhe salaam’,” reads the beautifully put caption.

Salute to all Mothers in our society working day and night to fight against #COVID19 . My SandArt at Puri beach on #MothersDay with the message "Maa Tujhe salaam". pic.twitter.com/sDh5ai7FnR — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 10, 2020

The picture has garnered over 2,800 likes along with tons of praise from netizens about the perfect depiction of a mother’s multitasking abilities. While some appreciated the concept, others thanked the artist for the wonderful tribute to all the mothers working as emergency workers.

Wonderful pic sir for this special day i wish, tribute to all mothers happy mothers day — krishnendu Bera (@krishne87386471) May 10, 2020

माँ के रुप की इससे सुंदर कल्परचना इस धरा पर कोई और कर पाए मुश्किल है। पटनायक जी बधाई ! — Vijay Shukla (@shukla07vijay) May 10, 2020

Beautiful Massage 🙏🙏 Maa Tujhe Salaam. — Amit Verma 🇮🇳 (@AmitVerma_25) May 10, 2020

Salute to Mr. Sudarshan for such an amazing creation. 👌 — Bishnu Prasad Mishra (@bishnumishra) May 10, 2020

What do you think of this thoughtful tribute?