Mumbai Police Commissioner posts #EverythingIsACake related tweet to share this message

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:12 IST

If you spend any time on social media, chances are you already know that cakes have taken over Internet by being everything. Videos of random and realistic looking objects turning into cakes have left netizens sometimes shocked, often surprised but mostly extremely impressed. The videos have also promoted the meme trend ‘Everything is cake’.

Now, using that same reference, Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh has shared an important message that everyone should take note of.

“This lockdown, bake homemade cakes, not homemade facts,” says the tweet. It has been shared with a picture that has the message written across it as well.

Shared earlier today, the tweet has resonated with many. While some have praised the creativity of sharing an important message in such a creative manner, others couldn’t help but share pictures of homemade cakes they have baked.

New Experiment during Lockdow Homemade Cake 🍰 pic.twitter.com/0SzqhARBVq — Murli Udekar (@udekar_murli) July 20, 2020

i like witty Mumbai police 😌 — অনুপমা #BaghjanStillOnFire #IamDehingPatkai ☘ (@anu_jironi) July 20, 2020

In the spirit of this tweet 😁🙏

Home baked cake. pic.twitter.com/8gIogvWDjP — Renu subramaniam (@renusubramaniam) July 20, 2020

You have found a high level creative person!! — Suyash A (@suyash613) July 20, 2020

Brilliant ❤️ — Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) July 20, 2020

This isn’t the first time the handle of the Mumbai Police commissioner has shared such a message. Earlier, he shared an advisory post about the importance of wearing masks. “Can’t connect with safety without a mask,” he tweeted along with an image designed in the form of “This site cannot be reached” error message.