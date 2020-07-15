Mumbai Police shares tips for ‘profitable investments,’ they’re worth it

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:54 IST

Every now and then Mumbai Police shares advisory posts which create awareness and remind people to stay safe amid these tough times. Case in point their latest post in which they shared the name of an item explaining how investing in it will turn out to be profitable for everyone. The item is none other than masks.

“Let’s not ‘wash our hands’ off our responsibility towards our health! Mask can be one of our most profitable investments in safety of yourself and your loved ones! Google can tell this too!” the department tweeted. They also shared the hashtag #BowlCoronaOut along with others.

Mumbai Police also shared an image which reemphasises on the importance of wearing masks. This is what they tweeted:

Let’s not ‘wash our hands’ off our responsibility towards our health! Mask can be one of our most profitable investments in safety of yourself and your loved ones!



Google can tell this too! #BowlCoronaOut#coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YGwccfYLCi — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 15, 2020

Param Bir Singh, Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, also shared a post to create awareness about the importance of wearing masks. Designed in the form of “This site cannot be reached” error message, this is what he shared:

Can't connect with safety without a mask.#NoErrorWithMask pic.twitter.com/1l12W2YVFZ — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 15, 2020

Both the posts received tons of likes and comments from people. Some couldn’t stop appreciating the creativity of the department, while others applauded the police for doing such great work among these trying times.

“That’s cleverly done!” wrote a Twitter user. “Good one,” commented another. “Funny,” tweeted a third.

What do you think of the posts?

