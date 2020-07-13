e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police shares tweet for those who find ‘social distancing of six feet tricky’

Mumbai Police shares tweet for those who find ‘social distancing of six feet tricky’

“Remember this the next time you go out in public,” tweeted Mumbai Police.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:37 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One of the pictures shared by Mumbai Police.
One of the pictures shared by Mumbai Police. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         

Along with wearing masks and washing as well as sanitizing one’s hands, an important way to stay safe during the ongoing pandemic is by maintaining social distancing. Several authorities have shared PSAs about these methods, and now Mumbai Police has shared another tweet about it. This time they aren’t just reminding people about maintaining social distancing while going out of the house, they’ve also ‘put things in perspective’ for those who find it tricky.

“Finding practising social distancing of six feet tricky? We just put things in perspective. Remember this the next time you go out in public,” tweeted Mumbai Police today. They also used the hashtags #JustSocialDistancingThings and #TakingOnCorona in their tweet. They shared the same post on their Instagram handle as well.

The tweet is complete with four pictures that show objects placed between two people to exhibit how far people should stand while practising social distancing.

The post has received several reactions from people on Twitter.

“Thank you @MumbaiPolice. Waking up to such a safe message is just fabulous. Feels like someone is watching over and saving us from corona,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very nice! Thank You,” wrote another. “Thank you!” posted an individual on Instagram.

Yesterday, Mumbai Police shared a witty yet informative tweet using the ‘when you accidentally type’ meme.

What do you think about their latest tweet?

