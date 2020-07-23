e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police gives Uptown Funk a little makeover to share this message

Mumbai Police gives Uptown Funk a little makeover to share this message

Mumbai Police also used a screenshot from the video of the song and gave it a neat little edit.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:34 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police’s post has won people over.
Mumbai Police’s post has won people over.(Instagram/Mumbai Police)
         

The Mumbai Police’s Instagram account seems to be finding new ways to drive home the messages about wearing masks and to remember to practice social distancing. The account has shared several quirky posts to put forth these advisory notes which have left people impressed. And, their latest one is no different. This one too has won people over.

This time, Mumbai Police has used popular song Uptown Funk to share the message. For their post, they’ve given the track a little twist. They’ve also used a screenshot from the video of the song but with a makeover.

We don’t want to reveal more, just enjoy the post and do keep their message in mind.

View this post on Instagram

Do believe us, just wear. #ImTooSafe #SafeDamn

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice) on

Shared some three hours ago, the post has collected over 16,000 likes and lots of appreciative comments from people.

“Now that’s how you make a statement,” comments an individual. “This is awesome,” shares another. “Admin, autograph milega?” posts a third. “Itni creativity kaise?” wonders a fourth.

Just a few days ago, Mumbai Police shared Vidya Balan’s dialogue from Shakuntala Devi to share a message about cyber security and choosing a strong password.

What do you think about Mumbai Police’s recent post?

tags
top news
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
No timeline for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
No timeline for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
Special Kerala cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on statewide complete lockdown
Special Kerala cabinet meeting on Monday to decide on statewide complete lockdown
Inauspicious time for laying Ram temple foundation stone: Swaroopanand Saraswati
Inauspicious time for laying Ram temple foundation stone: Swaroopanand Saraswati
Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world
Xi’s own campaign to stay in power pits China against the world
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In