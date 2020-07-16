e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police, Nagpur Police share Vidya Balan’s dialogue from Shakuntala Devi for this message

Mumbai Police, Nagpur Police share Vidya Balan’s dialogue from Shakuntala Devi for this message

Both Mumbai Police and Nagpur Police handles have shared a similar message using the dialogue.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:37 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Police shared this image in their tweet.
Mumbai Police shared this image in their tweet. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         

By now you’ve probably seen the trailer for Shakuntala Devi, in which Vidya Balan plays the role of mathematician Shakuntala Devi. Now, a dialogue from the trailer has been turned into a meme. Both Mumbai Police and Nagpur Police handles have shared a similar message using this dialogue. And people on Twitter are loving it.

Both handles have posted screenshots from the trailer when Balan says, “Jab amazing ho sakti hu, toh normal kyu banu”. While Nagpur Police has used the dialogue as is, Mumbai Police has shared its translated version. But both handles have shared a similar message to go with the image - the need for cyber security and picking a strong password.

Take a look at both the tweets:

Both tweets have won tweeple over who have left comments praising the handles for sharing such a message in this way.

“Mine is so amazing that I can’t even remember it,” joked a Twitter user. “That’s funny,” posted another.

“Twitter genius @NagpurPolice,” wrote an individual. “Awesome... @NagpurPolice and of course @vidya_balan too,” wrote another.

What do you think of Mumbai Police and Nagpur Police’s tweets?

Also Read | Mumbai Police shares tips for ‘profitable investments,’ they’re worth it

tags
top news
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
Congress ready for a ‘face saver’ for Pilot, he keeps them on the edge
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
India capable of global production of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bill Gates
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
100% electrification in railways in next 3.5 years, says Piyush Goyal
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
‘Don’t blame rats’: Bihar opposition’s dig at CM over bridge collapse
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
EXCLUSIVE| ‘Sachin volunteered to bat at No.4 for Sehwag to open in ODIs’
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
‘Congress without Gandhis will be unprecedented, but it will work’: Sanjay Jha
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In