Mumbai police lauded for sassing lockdown violaters with this quote from the Professor from Money Heist

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:12 IST

Mumbai Police is back with another witty post which urges people to stay inside their homes during the lockdown. This time they took the help of a mastermind and the post has prompted netizens to praise the people managing the Twitter handle of the department.

Taking an inspiration from the popular Netflix series Money Heist, Mumbai police tweeted a dialogue by the mastermind of the show, named the professor. The post shows a sassy quote used to take a dig at people not abiding by the rules of lockdown.

“Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown,” reads Mumbai Police’s tweet. They also shared an image which shows a picture of the professor along with the caption that reads, “So how about we forget common sense?”

Check out the witty tweet:

Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown : pic.twitter.com/X0EPJEufGT — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 13, 2020

This tweet by the department has taken netizens by surprise and it was liked over 5,300 times. While some were amused with the use of a popular character of a show for spreading such an important message, others praised the department for their great sense of humour.

"If I stay with you, if I'm choosing wrong

I don't care at all.

If I'm losing now, but I'm winning late

That's all I want."#MoneyHeist — Anup N (@anupnagle) April 13, 2020

Whoever is handling this handle, is doing a splendid job! Maximum respect to the entire team. MASSIVE respect! — Rum Ver 2.0 (@NagaValley) April 13, 2020

Bhaisab Mumbai police ka to alag hi swag chalta hai — Shailendra Singh Rathore (@Shailen61010199) April 13, 2020

What do you think of Mumbai police’s tweet?