Mumbai police lauded for sassing lockdown violaters with this quote from the Professor from Money Heist

Mumbai police lauded for sassing lockdown violaters with this quote from the Professor from Money Heist

Taking an inspiration from the popular Netflix series Money Heist, Mumbai police tweeted a dialogue by the mastermind of the show, named the professor.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:12 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This tweet by the department has taken netizens by surprise and it was liked over 5,300 times.
Mumbai Police is back with another witty post which urges people to stay inside their homes during the lockdown. This time they took the help of a mastermind and the post has prompted netizens to praise the people managing the Twitter handle of the department.

Taking an inspiration from the popular Netflix series Money Heist, Mumbai police tweeted a dialogue by the mastermind of the show, named the professor. The post shows a sassy quote used to take a dig at people not abiding by the rules of lockdown.

“Every time you plan to go out unnecessarily with your ‘gang’ during #lockdown,” reads Mumbai Police’s tweet. They also shared an image which shows a picture of the professor along with the caption that reads, “So how about we forget common sense?”

Check out the witty tweet:

This tweet by the department has taken netizens by surprise and it was liked over 5,300 times. While some were amused with the use of a popular character of a show for spreading such an important message, others praised the department for their great sense of humour.

What do you think of Mumbai police’s tweet?

