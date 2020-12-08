e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police shares viral video of kid getting haircut. Here’s why

Mumbai Police shares viral video of kid getting haircut. Here’s why

“What a superb post,” read one comment under the share.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 08:45 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The share by Mumbai Police has garnered over 67,900 views on Instagram.
The share by Mumbai Police has garnered over 67,900 views on Instagram.(Instgram)
         

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, then you must have seen the viral video of a kid named Anushrut. The clip shows the cutie being less-than-pleased about getting a haircut. Anushrut’s adorable complaints won many over, and now, even the Mumbai Police has boarded the trend train. They uploaded a part of the recording on their social media handles to convey an important safety message. Their share is a must-check out.

Posted on the Mumbai Police’s official Instagram and Twitter account on November 7, this recording is 15 seconds long. The caption shared alongside the clip reads, “Responsible Mumbaikars to people going out without wearing masks:”.

Watch the video below to see how the Mumbai Police says responsible citizens should be towards those who go out without wearing their masks:

Since being shared on the Internet, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. The share has garnered over 67,900 views on Instagram.

Here are some comments that netizens left under the share. One Instagram user said, “What a superb post. Amazing awareness campaigns always... salute”.

Another individual on the photo and video sharing platform wrote, “Mumbai police at its best”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags
top news
How Bharat Bandh is likely to pan out across different states
How Bharat Bandh is likely to pan out across different states
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday in view of farmers’ protests, Covid-19
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday in view of farmers’ protests, Covid-19
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Parliament: A look at how seating arrangement has evolved over the past 68 years
Parliament: A look at how seating arrangement has evolved over the past 68 years
Even lost his spot in Test : Chopra feels Pant ‘only has himself to blame’
Even lost his spot in Test : Chopra feels Pant ‘only has himself to blame’
Fog spell continues in Delhi; AQI remains in very poor category
Fog spell continues in Delhi; AQI remains in very poor category
Drink of champions that is attracting onlookers, queues
Drink of champions that is attracting onlookers, queues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In