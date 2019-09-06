Mumbai rains halt Jaguar, Bolero drives through. ‘Won’t brag over this,’ Anand Mahindra tweets

it-s-viral

The incessant rains in Mumbai have created a chaotic situation in the city, and social media is flooded with images and videos showing the same. Amidst this, a particular video grabbed attention of netizens and sparked hilarious reactions. People couldn’t stop dropping all sorts of comments on the clip, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

The clip, which is now being shared by many across different social media platforms, shows a Jaguar stuck in a waterlogged street in Mumbai. A few seconds into the clip, a Mahindra Bolero is seen whizzing past the luxury car.

Here’s the video that is creating a stir among people:

Jaguar vs Bolero in #MumbaiRains@anandmahindra you must be proud of this! pic.twitter.com/A87t0ebfi6 — Mohan Chandnani (@MohanSChandnani) September 4, 2019

While most dropped hilarious reactions, some decided to start a debate about which car is better – Bolero or Jaguar.

“It’s a game of driving skills and dare,” wrote a YouTube user. “Notice how the wave created by bolero moved Jaquar a bit,” wrote another. “Jaguar stuck because it’s automatic... And bolero passes because it’s manual transmission. Manual is always powerful than automatic. It’s proved,” commented a third. “Be cool DUDE! It’s A Bolero Camper,” wrote a forth YouTube user.

There were also some who tagged industrialist Anand Mahindra to bring the video to his attention. And, it worked.

The industrialist, on quite a humble note, tweeted “We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest. The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?). But now you know why the Bolero’s my favourite vehicle to drive.”

Netizens reacted to Anand Mahindra’s response too. Here’s what they wrote:

3 Cheers to Mahindra Bolero which glided through so beautifully well steered without any hiccups👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XODc20xNm4 — Fida (@Fida64372315) September 4, 2019

All Jaguar owners should sale their car and buy Bolero.😅😅😅 — Ravi shankar (@ravideli) September 4, 2019

Mahindra Bolero...

Can't beat this though 😆

👇 pic.twitter.com/LopVmAP0O4 — Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) September 4, 2019

Bolero: 1

Jaguar: 0 — तांबडे बाबा (@CrazyThakare) September 4, 2019

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 16:44 IST