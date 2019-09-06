Advertisement
Stop Logo
e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 06, 2019

Mumbai rains halt Jaguar, Bolero drives through. ‘Won’t brag over this,’ Anand Mahindra tweets

The clip, which is now being shared by many across different social media platforms, shows a Jaguar stuck in a waterlogged street in Mumbai.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People couldn’t stop dropping varied comments on the video.
People couldn’t stop dropping varied comments on the video. (Twitter/@MohanSChandnani)
         

The incessant rains in Mumbai have created a chaotic situation in the city, and social media is flooded with images and videos showing the same. Amidst this, a particular video grabbed attention of netizens and sparked hilarious reactions. People couldn’t stop dropping all sorts of comments on the clip, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

The clip, which is now being shared by many across different social media platforms, shows a Jaguar stuck in a waterlogged street in Mumbai. A few seconds into the clip, a Mahindra Bolero is seen whizzing past the luxury car.

Here’s the video that is creating a stir among people:

While most dropped hilarious reactions, some decided to start a debate about which car is better – Bolero or Jaguar.

“It’s a game of driving skills and dare,” wrote a YouTube user. “Notice how the wave created by bolero moved Jaquar a bit,” wrote another. “Jaguar stuck because it’s automatic... And bolero passes because it’s manual transmission. Manual is always powerful than automatic. It’s proved,” commented a third. “Be cool DUDE! It’s A Bolero Camper,” wrote a forth YouTube user.

There were also some who tagged industrialist Anand Mahindra to bring the video to his attention. And, it worked.

The industrialist, on quite a humble note, tweeted “We won’t brag over this. It’s an unfair contest. The Bolero’s meant to negotiate such landscapes (seascapes?). But now you know why the Bolero’s my favourite vehicle to drive.”

Netizens reacted to Anand Mahindra’s response too. Here’s what they wrote:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Is the video of traffic light floating on waterlogged street from Mumbai? Here’s the truth

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 16:44 IST

tags
more from it s viral
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitmentPriyanka ChopraChandigarh-Kochuvalli Express FireChandrayaan 2 Moon Landing
top news
    latest news
      don't miss